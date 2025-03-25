Uganda: Kitagwenda Residents Get Clean Water After 20 Year Struggle

Residents of Kengyeya Parish in Buhanda Sub County have every reason to smile after finally gaining access to safe and clean water, ending nearly two decades of depending on contaminated water sources.

This breakthrough follows the commissioning of a borehole, a result of lobbying efforts by Joan Asiimwe, a political figure in the district.

For years, the residents have been collecting water from an open well, sharing it with animals, and exposing their families to waterborne diseases.

"We have suffered for so long without safe water. This borehole is a huge relief for us," said one of the residents, expressing gratitude for the long-awaited development.

A similar borehole was also commissioned in Nyanga II, Kitonzi Parish, Mahyoro Sub County under the same initiative. With these new water sources, residents anticipate improved hygiene and a reduction in disease outbreaks.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony on Monday, Asiimwe acknowledged the pressing need for clean water in these communities.

"For a long time, residents have been crying out for safe water. I had to respond because the lack of clean water was not just a health risk but also a source of domestic conflicts," she said.

Asiimwe further revealed that she successfully lobbied for six boreholes to be installed in different areas to improve living conditions for families.

Fred Kato, the male councillor representing Kitonzi Parish, urged the residents to take responsibility for maintaining the boreholes.

"A water user committee should be formed to ensure the sustainability of this project. It's important to protect this resource for future generations," he advised.

While Uganda aims for universal access to safe and affordable drinking water by 2030, some communities in Kitagwenda District still struggle to achieve this goal.

Currently, the district's clean water coverage stands at 83%, but disparities remain, leaving some residents reliant on unsafe sources.

With the provision of clean water, many residents now look forward to a healthier future, marking a major step in Kitagwenda's journey toward improved public health and community development.