Nigeria: How 12 Inmates Escape in Kogi Jailbreak

Twelve inmates escaped in a jailbreak in the early hours of yesterday, at the Medium prison in Koton Karfe, Kogi State.

The state government confirmed this in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communication, Mr. Kingsley Fanwo.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government has said it has recaptured five of 12 inmates, who escaped from lawful custody, during yesterday's jailbreak.

It has also ordered an immediate probe into the jailbreak.

Minister of Interior, Dr. Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Babatunde Alao, yesterday, described the incident as unfortunate.

Fanwo, who commended the swift response of security agencies to the jailbreak, praised the swift response of security agencies and described the escape as 'unfortunate', assuring citizens that the state government was taking decisive steps to prevent a recurrence.

According to him, the Kogi State government vowed to work with security agencies to uncover the circumstances surrounding the incident.

"The theory that the inmates escaped through the tower without causing any structural damage raises serious concerns.

"This calls for a thorough investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the escape, arrest of the fleeing inmates and identify possible saboteurs within the system," Fanwo said.

Fanwo added that Governor Ahmed Ododo has directed the State Security Adviser to collaborate with other security agencies to ensure such security breaches do not happen again.

"There is no cause for panic. We encourage citizens to go about their daily activities as normal, knowing that the security of lives and property remains our top priority," he added.

5 fleeing inmates recaptured

Spokesman of the Prison, Abubakar Umar in a statement said during the unfortunate incident, some inmates in a section of the facility manipulated the padlocks, leading to the escape of 12 inmates.

"Upon receiving reports of the attack, the acting Controller General of Prisons, Sylvester Nwakuche, in collaboration with heads of sister security agencies including the SSA to the governor of Kogi State immediately mobilized to the facility, and personnel were deployed to secure the facility, restore order, and initiate a manhunt for the escapees.

"As of this moment, five of the fleeing inmates have been recaptured, while efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining inmates and bring them to justice," he stated.

According to him, the acting Controller General of prison has ordered a comprehensive investigation into the circumstances surrounding the escapes.

"Additionally, a security audit is being conducted across all prison facilities nationwide to prevent future occurrences.

"The Service urges members of the public to remain calm and cooperate with security agencies by providing any useful information that may assist in the recapture of those still at large. Citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious activities to the nearest security agency.

"The Service assures Nigerians that the safety of the prisons remains a top priority, and measures are being reinforced to strengthen security across all facilities. The NCoS remains committed to ensuring that correctional facilities fulfill their mandate of safe custody, rehabilitation, and reintegration of inmates," the service added.

FG probes Koton Karfe Prison break

Minister of Interior, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo in a statement by his Media Adviser, Babatunde Alao, yesterday, vowed to ensure that all fleeing inmates were captured by leveraging the service's robust biometrics and already deployed technology solutions.

The minister also ordered the acting Controller General of Prisons, Nwakuche, to visit the facility in Kogi to evaluate the situation, and commence a comprehensive audit to unravel the events that led to the incident.

"We are on top of the situation. Our men are on ground in Kogi, and I have ordered a comprehensive audit of the situation," he said.