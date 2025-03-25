Addis Abeba — Civilian casualties are rising as deadly clashes that began in parts of the conflict-hit Amhara region last Friday continue into this week. Residents told Addis Standard that "numerous people were killed" in fighting across the Central Gondar and North Gojjam zones.

A resident of Central Gondar Zone, who requested anonymity due to safety concerns, shared with Addis Standard that clashes between government security forces and Fano militants had escalated since Friday, 21 March, 2024.

He stated that the clashes occurred after "Fano militants" opened fire in Gondar city. He further added that the militants had taken control of the Teda sub-city area surrounding Gondar.

"Fano militants opened fire around 12:00 PM on Friday in Gondar's Teda sub-city. The shooting continued into the night. They stayed for hours and then left," he said.

The resident confirmed that many combatants from both government security forces and Fano militias have been killed but stated that he was uncertain about the exact number of casualties.

"The clashes are still ongoing, and residents are living in extreme fear," he said with deep concern.

Another resident from Ayimba Kebele in Dembiya district, Central Gondar Zone, told Addis Standard that at least three civilians have been killed by stray bullets since clashes began last Friday.

He also reported that several rural kebeles surrounding Gondar city, including Ayimba, have fallen under militant control, noting that "the fighting still continues." Additionally, the resident revealed that two fuel trucks traveling from Chilga to Gondar were set on fire after being attacked by militants.

"I heard from family members about the deaths of at least five civilians in the crossfire in the West Belessa district of the North Gondar Zone," he said.

Belay Girma (name changed at his request), a resident of Merawi in Northern Gojjam Zone, told Addis Standard that fighting erupted in the town late last week after gunfire was initiated by what he identified as "Fano militants."

The resident further disclosed that on Friday, "the militants abducted teachers, accusing them of teaching."

"They [the militants] took them from their homes and executed them," he explained. "The teachers had been teaching at Colonel Tadesse Muluneh Secondary and Shinbra Primary schools."

The Amhara Region Communication Bureau released a statement confirming the deaths of civilians, including teachers, in Merawi town.

"The armed forces entered the town, and four teachers, along with a former mayor of Merawi, who had been in a different profession for the past eight years, were killed," said Gebreslassie Tazeb, head of the North Gojjam Zone's Peace and Security Office. He also noted that an individual serving as a community-based health insurance coordinator was abducted by the armed forces.

"The first teacher was killed while entering the school gate to begin lessons. The other teachers and the former mayor were taken from their homes and killed. The individual from a different profession was also taken from his house and killed," the statement added.

Fighting reignited in various areas of the Amhara region last week following the launch of a campaign dubbed as "campaign for unity" by Fano militants.

In a statement issued late last week, the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) announced that it had "thwarted and destroyed" coordinated attacks by Fano militants across several parts of the Amhara region.

The ENDF further claimed its forces had "crushed" a "coordinated attack" across multiple areas of the Amhara region, which it stated was "encouraged and coordinated" by Brigadier General Migbe Haile, a senior member of the Tigrayan forces, "and his associates."

The army added that Fano militants "suffered heavy defeats" in South Gondar, West Gondar, North Gojjam, East Gojjam, West Gojjam, and North Wollo."