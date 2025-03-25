Zimbabwe: DJ Ollah Seven Matter Declined Prosecution

24 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Prosper Dembedza

The State has declined prosecution in the case of DJ Ollah 7 who was arrested over the weekend for cyberbullying.

The State declined prosecution during the vetting process.

