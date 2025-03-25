South Africa: Ministry Confirms Meeting With Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool

24 March 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation announced on Monday that Minister Ronald Lamola had met with Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool after his return from the United States (US).

Ebrahim landed at the Cape Town International Airport over the weekend after being expelled by the US.

"Following the meeting, a formal report will be submitted to the President for his consideration. Pending this, the Ministry or Department will not engage in public engagements on the matter," a statement issued by the Ministry on Monday said.

Last week, the Presidency said it remained committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States of America.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.