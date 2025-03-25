South Africa: Ministry Confirms Meeting With Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool

The Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation announced on Monday that Minister Ronald Lamola had met with Ambassador Ebrahim Rasool after his return from the United States (US).

Ebrahim landed at the Cape Town International Airport over the weekend after being expelled by the US.

"Following the meeting, a formal report will be submitted to the President for his consideration. Pending this, the Ministry or Department will not engage in public engagements on the matter," a statement issued by the Ministry on Monday said.

Last week, the Presidency said it remained committed to building a mutually beneficial relationship with the United States of America.