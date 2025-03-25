South Africa: Minister Reflects On Department's Achievements, Challenges in First Three Months

Human Settlements Minister Thembi Simelane has commended the department's team for the work done to realise one of the principles of the Freedom Charter of providing houses, security and comfort.

This comes as the Minister reflects on the progress made in the three months since her appointment, acknowledging both the achievements and the challenges that lie ahead.

Progress and achievements

In a statement on Monday, Simelane said several key strides hace been made by the department, including responding to emergencies such as floods and fires in the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

She highlighted visits to various human settlements projects and a significant meeting held with provincial Members of the Executive Council (MECs) to discuss the five-year Medium-Term Development Plan (MTDP), and review progress on the implementation of the 2024/2025 priorities and proposed policy changes, among others.

In collaboration with the Department of Social Development, the Ministry has developed the Special Housing Needs Programme Grant designed to support the implementation of the Special Housing Needs Programme (SHNP).

"This programme seeks to provide amenities required in human settlements to help those who cannot independently live by themselves. This includes persons with disabilities, victims of domestic violence and the elderly," the Minister explained.

Additionally, the department has worked to ensure stability within its entities by appointing and inducting new board members to serve in five of the six department's entities.

A White Paper on Human Settlements was also approved in December 2024, focusing on developing a policy and legislative framework for Integrated and Sustainable Human Settlements.

The framework aims to provide housing, safety, and comfort for all, with a particular emphasis on vulnerable groups, the poor, and the "missing middle" of society.

Addressing challenges

Simelane said the period has enabled her to fully understand the challenges faced by the sector. These include budget cuts, poor contract management leading to project abandonment, allegations of fraud and corruption, a trust deficit between the department and its stakeholders, distressed social housing projects, and finding permanent solutions to the country's informal settlements.

"These challenges inform us that there is no silver bullet to resolve our challenges. Government alone cannot provide solutions. Partnership with the private sector, the public, and NGOs [non-governmental organisations] will bring us closer to a permanent solution to our country's housing challenges," Simelane said.

The Minister addressed the issue of tenants deliberately boycotting rental agreements in social housing projects. She stressed that social housing is rental accommodation, and that tenants are legally obliged to pay rent.

"Failure to do so will lead to eviction. Do not blame government. Do the honourable thing, pay rent, and enjoy decent and affordable accommodation closer to economic activities and social amenities," the Minister said.

Post Investment Support Programme

To foster mutually beneficial partnerships with the private sector, contractors and developers, and address issues that have cost the government millions of rands, the Minister announced that the department will launch the Emerging Developer Incubator and Post Investment Support Programme.

The programme, through the National Housing Finance Corporation (NHFC), will be launched on 28 March 2025.

This initiative aims to provide non-financial support to emerging developers, particularly those who have been historically disadvantaged. The programme will assist them in packaging funding proposals, managing construction phases and post-investments, and marketing completed units after construction.

"Empowered contractors are a vehicle to our success. If contractors and developers were to deliver quality human settlement projects on time and within budget, nothing would stand in our way of achieving our goals," Simelane said.

She further outlined some of the department's immediate priorities, including completing stalled or blocked projects, addressing the backlog of military veterans' housing, and prioritising housing for vulnerable groups and the destitute.

Investigation into George building collapse

Meanwhile, the Minister said she has received the preliminary report of the National Home Builders Regulatory Council (NHBRC) has into the building that collapsed in George, Western Cape, in 2024.

The final report is expected to be completed shortly.

Simelane will in the coming months unpack departmental priorities, in line with the 2024-2025 MTDP, and explain how the priorities will contribute to government's three key goals: driving inclusive growth and job creation, reducing poverty and tackling the high cost of living, and building a capable, ethical, and developmental State.