Zimbabwe: Woman Seeks Support to Fight Endometriosis

A Norton-based woman, Claire Blam Lunga (32), is seeking the support of well-wishers in her fight against endometriosis.

Endometriosis is a condition in which the lining of the uterus grows outside of the uterus.

It then inflames and causes severe pain.

"I am unable to take care of my two children because of the extreme pain I am constantly experiencing," said Lunga.

"The doctors I have seen here in Zimbabwe have done the best they can for me and are unable to help me further. Thus, my doctor, who is managing my pain, said l should go to India or China for further treatment.

"l need to raise US$15 000 for treatment, food, accommodation and air tickets for me and my mother who will take care of me while there.

"Please help me to get the chance to work for my children. I am a telecommunications engineer by profession. Help me to be the warrior that I am. Thank you," she said.

Those willing to assist can contact her on 0777780146.