Malawi: Nkhota Kota Chiefs Endorses Chakwera's Second-Term Bid, Applauds M5 Road Rehabilitation

Traditional leaders from Nkhotakota have overwhelmingly endorsed His Excellency, Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera's bid for re-election, praising his unwavering dedication to the welfare of all Malawians and his commitment to the equitable distribution of development across the nation.

The endorsement, which took place on Monday at Kamuzu Palace in Lilongwe, came after President Chakwera hosted chiefs from Nkhotakota's Lakeshore District for a heartfelt engagement centered around key national development initiatives. The meeting provided an opportunity for the chiefs to express their appreciation for the President's vision and tireless work in transforming the country.

At the forefront of the conversation was the President's decisive role in the rehabilitation of the M5 Salima-Nkhotakota road, a project long awaited by the region's people. For years, the M5 road had been a source of frustration and danger, with promises made but never fulfilled by previous administrations. Its poor condition not only slowed economic growth but had also contributed to tragic accidents and loss of life.

Senior Chief Kanyenda, speaking on behalf of the chiefs, could not hide his gratitude. "We've seen how the road has affected our people for years, limiting business opportunities and risking lives," he said. "Now, with the rehabilitation of the M5 road, we see a bright future ahead. This road is not just about transportation; it is the lifeline of Nkhotakota, facilitating the movement of goods, boosting trade, and enriching the lives of our people."

He went on to thank President Chakwera for ensuring that funding for the road project was secured and that construction was already underway. "We are truly grateful for this initiative," Kanyenda continued. "This road has been in terrible condition for so long. It's a game-changer for our economy and for Malawi as a whole. We see it as a symbol of progress, one that will drive growth for years to come."

But the chiefs' appreciation for President Chakwera did not stop there. They also expressed deep admiration for his holistic approach to development, including his efforts in implementing water projects and his Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP), which have been pivotal in addressing hunger and food insecurity in the country.

The chiefs were especially appreciative of the President's commitment to inclusivity. Senior Chief Kanyenda highlighted that President Chakwera had ensured that development reached all corners of Malawi, without political favoritism or regional bias. "We are deeply touched by the way you've embraced every region, every community, and every Malawian," he said. "Your leadership is proof that you value the welfare of all citizens, regardless of their political affiliations."

A moment of personal appreciation was also directed towards the President for increasing the honorarium for chiefs, a gesture that Kanyenda described as an acknowledgment of the critical role that traditional leaders play in the fabric of the nation. "This adjustment is a clear sign that you care about us, and that means a lot," he said.

In response, President Chakwera expressed his deep gratitude for the chiefs' endorsement, stating that his vision for Malawi is one where no one is left behind. He urged the traditional leaders to continue being pillars of peace and unity in their communities, and to work hand in hand with the government to further the nation's development.

"My dream for Malawi is one of inclusivity, where every Malawian--no matter where they come from--has the opportunity to thrive," President Chakwera said. "I am committed to this vision, and I ask for your continued support to make it a reality."

Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture, Richard Chimwendo Banda, was also present at the meeting, emphasizing the growing support for President Chakwera across the country. "Malawians are ready to vote for a leader who is not just making promises, but delivering tangible results," he said. "President Chakwera is that leader, and we are seeing a wave of support for him."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In her remarks, former DPP Secretary General and MCP member, Grezelda Jeffrey, called on the chiefs to encourage their communities to vote for President Chakwera in the upcoming election. "Your endorsement today speaks volumes," she said. "Now, let's make sure that this momentum translates into votes on September 16, 2025."

The meeting was attended by a host of traditional leaders, including senior chiefs, traditional authorities, sub-traditional authorities, and various headmen from Nkhotakota, all united in their belief that President Chakwera is the right leader to continue steering Malawi toward a brighter future.

As the chiefs of Nkhotakota rally behind President Chakwera's second-term bid, their words of endorsement are not just a testament to his leadership but a reflection of the hope and progress that he has brought to Malawi's rural communities. With the M5 road and other development projects as a solid foundation, there is no doubt that the future of Malawi is looking brighter than ever.