West Africa: Suspended NAFAA Director Emma Glassco Files $10m Lawsuit Against Liberian Government At Ecowas Court

Emma Metieh Glassco, the recently suspended Director-General of Liberia's National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NAFAA), has filed a $10 million lawsuit against the Liberian government at the ECOWAS High Court in Abuja, Nigeria.

Glassco claims her fundamental human rights, particularly her right to due process and a fair trial, were violated during her suspension. She is seeking reputational damages, arguing that the process leading to her suspension was unjust.

In a statement posted on her Facebook page, Glassco vowed to stand firm in her fight for justice, declaring, "This is a cause I am prepared for," and expressing her determination to represent herself and others facing similar challenges.

Former Associate Justice Cllr. Kabineh Ja'neh is representing Glassco in the lawsuit. The Liberian government has yet to respond officially to the legal action.

Glassco's suspension in February followed allegations of financial and administrative mismanagement at NAFAA. Minister of Information Jerolinmek Piah confirmed the suspension, stating it was based on recommendations from NAFAA's Board, which accused Glassco of violating the institution's laws. Additionally, the Office of the Ombudsman raised concerns about Glassco's leadership style, calling it "insultive," which reportedly influenced President Boakai's decision to suspend her.

Minister Piah confirmed that Glassco is expected to cooperate with an ongoing investigation into the allegations.