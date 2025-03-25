Liberia: Tricycle and Motorbike Riders to Protest Supreme Court Ruling, Demand Reversal of Ban

The National KEH-KEH and Motorbike Riders Welfare and Advocacy Organization of Liberia (NAKEMOR) has condemned a recent ruling by Supreme Court Justice Ceaineh D. Clinton-Johnson, which rejected a petition filed on behalf of KEH-KEH and motorbike riders.

The group, which represents thousands of riders across Liberia, has vowed to take further action, including a nationwide indefinite protest, if the government does not lift the ban on motorbikes and tricycles.

NAKEMOR President Solomon G. Jolokleh Jr. stated that the decision violates the rights of KEH-KEH and motorbike riders, calling it an unjust action that undermines peace and stability in the country.

The group claims that the Inspector General of Police, Gregory Coleman, and the Minister of Justice have colluded in denying justice to riders.

In the statement, NAKEMOR also emphasized the significant economic contribution of motorbike riders, who generate millions of dollars annually in tax revenue and provide essential transportation services.

The group demands the immediate removal of the "NO-GO ZONE" policy, which they argue is unjust and harmful to their livelihoods.

"We are ready to resist this injustice at all costs," said Jolokleh, calling for national support from citizens, civil society groups, and international bodies to lift the restrictions on motorbike riders.

NAKEMOR also declared a vote of no confidence in Justice Clinton-Johnson, accusing her of acting in the interest of the government instead of upholding the law.

NAKEMOR has called on the Liberian government, the Legislature, the Liberian Council of Churches, and international partners to intervene and ensure the ban is lifted. If their demands are not met, the group said, they plan to escalate their protest, with an indefinite nationwide shutdown planned until their rights are restored.