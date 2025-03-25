West Africa: Majority Bloc Rejects Ecowas Mediation Delegation

Monrovia — FrontPage Africa has gathered that the Majority Bloc in the House of Representatives today expelled delegates of the ECOWAS Mediation Team from the Capitol Building, citing the delegation's failure to recognize Rep. Richard N. Koon as Speaker of the House.

The lawmakers also criticized the Chief of Protocol from the President's office for bringing the delegation to the Capitol without prior notice to Rep. Koon's office regarding the mediation meeting.

Tensions escalated when the delegation, led by led by former Nigerian Foreign Minister Prof. Ibrahim Agboola Gambari-Forryey, arrived at Koon's office, reportedly addressed him simply as "Honorable Koon," and not "Speaker Koon."

The Majority Bloc viewed this as a direct affront to the their Speaker's office and insisted that the mediation meeting be postponed until proper protocol is observed, including advance notification to Rep. Koon's office.