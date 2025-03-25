Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah's Cabinet Takes Shape With a Bold New Direction

In Tanzania, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah is known as 'Mama Swapo', a title bestowed upon her by the late president Julius Nyerere, who instilled in her the belief that corruption is treason. It is a principle she says she still holds dear.

On Friday, Nandi-Ndaitwah was sworn in as Namibia's first woman president, making history in her own right.

The following day, she revealed a new-look Cabinet of 14 ministers, a reduction from 21 in the previous administration. This includes eight women and six men, totalling 53.3% women and 40% men.

The previous administration had 12 men and nine women in Cabinet and had 20 deputy ministers, of which 17 were women and three men.

Only three ministers survived in the current administration.

The president's team is tasked with creating 550 000 jobs by 2029 and delivering on the promises she made to the public during her political campaign.

The implementation plan now promises to create 250 000 jobs instead.

Speaking on Saturday during her swearing-in ceremony, Nandi-Ndaitwah said Namibian citizens voted for Swapo, because they have confidence in the promises the party made in its election manifesto, which is based on clear principles.

"Namely unity in diversity, natural resources beneficiation, and youth empowerment for sustainable development," she said.

To realise these goals, Nandi-Ndaitwah said they have developed an implementation plan as blueprint for the new government.

She said she merged some ministries and transferred others to "maximise outcomes".

A new public entity will manage government properties and assets nationwide, she said, and the oil and gas industries will be overseen by the Office of the President to maximise national benefits.

THE TEAM

Nandi-Ndaitwah has appointed Lucia Witbooi, the former deputy minister of home affairs, immigration, safety, and security, as vice president.

According to sources, the president initially considered leaving the position vacant, but may have felt compelled to make an appointment.

In the end, she opted for Witbooi - a decision insiders describe as strategic and cautious.

Witbooi, a member of parliament since 2010, has never held a full ministerial post. Party insiders suggest she is a politically 'safe' choice, given her perceived lack of presidential ambition.

The party is reportedly looking at 2027 to elect a vice president who could succeed Nandi-Ndaitwah.

"I see this as a big responsibility. I will fulfil it to the best of my ability," Witbooi said yesterday.

Nandi-Ndaitwah appointed Elijah Ngurare as prime minister, marking a significant rise from his previous role as deputy executive director of agriculture, water and land reform.

Ngurare, who once served as Swapo Party Youth League (SPYL) secretary general, now takes on one of the country's most influential positions.

His appointment is widely seen as an effort to consolidate support in the Kavango regions, a key voting bloc where Swapo has maintained a strong electoral presence.

In recent years, Nandi-Ndaitwah and Ngurare have reconciled, a significant shift from a decade ago when they were estranged.

In 2015, Nandi-Ndaitwah, then deputy prime minister, reportedly tabled a motion within Swapo to expel Ngurare from the party.

"My work is to assist her excellency in the mandate given by the Namibian people," Ngurare said over the weekend.

Once labelled a Swapo rebel, he saw himself as an advocate for Swapo's youth agenda, including empowerment, informal settlements, and rural development.

"We must ensure all 121 constituencies feel the impact of the marching order. Villages, rural areas, and local authorities must get services. To achieve this, we must unite," he said.

Former deputy finance minister Natangwe Ithete emerged as one of the biggest winners after being appointed as deputy prime minister and the minister of industry, mines and energy.

Ithete has over the years made public comments about mining and oil, saying the government should own a bigger stake in oil discoveries.

In 2019, former finance minister Calle Schlettwein criticised his deputy, Ithete, for travelling to China without ministerial approval.

That same year, Ithete and opposition Namibian Economic Freedom Fighters parliamentarian Kalimbo Iipumbu had to be separated after they got involved in a physical confrontation.

THE PURSE

Former finance executive director Erica Shafudah returns to homeground as finance and social grants minister, She resigned in 2021 to join the United Nations World Food Programme. Now 62, she returns to the ministry she served for 22 years.

Sources say Shafudah is open to funding projects like reviving Air Namibia, a stance her predecessor, Iipumbu Shiimi, allegedly opposed.

"I feel honoured to continue serving the public. My priorities will align with the president's directives," she said over the weekend.

Shafudah left public service under a final warning over her role in the controversial N$5.5-billion fuel storage tender.

"Whoever is resurfacing such information after my appointment, don't mind them. Just wish them well," she said.

Former deputy minister of works Veikko Nekundi was appointed as works and transport minister.

Nekundi was one of the SPYL leaders who led the purge against Ngurare 10 years ago.

Nekundi was recently caught on video pushing and shoving an Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) commissioner during an observation trip in South Africa.

Former high commissioner to Ghana, Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, is the minister of international relations and trade. She used to be Nandi-Ndaitwah's right-hand woman as the executive director of international relations and cooperation.

Ashipala-Musavyi was implicated in an Anti-Corruption Commission investigation around widespread favouritism and cronyism in the Ministry of International Relations and Cooperation.

Among those who served in the last administration only three were retained as ministers. This includes minister of information and communication technology Emma Theofelus.

Frans Kapofi was retained as minister of defence and veterans affairs, while Lucia Iipumbu was moved to the Ministry of Home Affairs, Immigration, Safety and Security.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Business By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Festus Mbandeka was retained as attorney general.

Medical doctor Esperance Luvindao was appointed as minister of health and social services, which has attracted public debate.

Former health minister Bernard Haufiku in an audio recording over the weekend said he was not approached for the position.

"The audio is a response to viral clips saying I have rejected an offer from the new administration, which is not true. I was never approached, and there is no bad blood between the new administration and myself," he told The Namibian yesterday.

Wise Immanuel, who presided over Swapo elections last year, was appointed as minister of justice and labour relations.

Sanet Steenkamp was elevated from executive director to minister of education, innovation, youth, sport, arts and culture. Dino Ballotti is her deputy.

Emma Kantema moved from being deputy minister of sport to become the new minister of gender equality and child welfare.

James Sankwasa takes charge as minister of urban and and rural development, with the task of building 50 000 houses by 2029.

Mac Hengari has been appointed as minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform.

Indileni Daniel is the new minister of environment and tourism.

Nandi-Ndaitwah's former Swapo campaign manager, Kaire Mbuende, has been given the position of director general at the National Planning Commission.

"You must assist me to give this team a chance to do their work. What's important is not who is there for me and should not be who is there for you. For you ... wait for the service to be delivered," Nandi-Ndaitwah said.