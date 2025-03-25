Zimbabwe: The Bar Is Very Low - Zimbabweans React to Transport Minister Scooping 'Best Performing' Award Amid Road Network Fury

Eyebrows have been raised after Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona was named "Best Performing Minister of 2024", given the dilapidated state of key public road networks.

The award comes despite widespread criticism, including the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Road, whose pothole-strewn surface has gone viral on social media, forcing the government into belated action.

Mhona received the award during the Performance Contracts Signing and Awards Ceremony at State House on Monday, presided over by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Social media users were quick to juxtapose the award with images of visibly pothole-ridden roads across the country. They cited examples such as the Harare to Chirundu Highway, the Bulawayo to Victoria Falls Road, and the Bulawayo to Beitbridge Road, among others, effectively pouring scorn on Mhona's achievement.

A displeased netizen, Murenga wrote, "A best performing minister who has presided over the deterioration of a major road that links the country's second largest city with the biggest resort town. Anyway, with Zanu PF the bar is very low."

"Beitbridge to Vic Falls road is in a sorry state with potholes !!"

"This is a charade", commented one Bling Nhire.

Former Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare, and now Energy and Development Minister, July Moyo, was named the second runner-up.

In the 2024 evaluation, out of 25 Cabinet ministers assessed, none exceeded their performance targets. While 19 ministers are said to have met the targets set, seven fell short.

The picture was similar for Permanent Secretaries. Of the 26 assessed, none surpassed their targets, although 15 achieved them.

Only five Provincial Ministers met their targets, while five were below target but within the acceptable variance.

Engineer Joey Makumbe of the Transport Ministry was named the overall best performer amongst Permanent Secretaries.

This data suggests a broader trend: that Mnangagwa's Cabinet Ministers and other key government officials, such as Permanent Secretaries, are, on the whole, failing to excel.