Rwanda: Govt Unveils Rwf360bn Project to Construct 215km of Tarmac Roads

The government on March 24, launched a project to construct 215 kilometres of tarmac roads that will improve internal connectivity and link the country with neighbouring countries including Uganda, DR Congo, and Burundi.

These roads include the Ngororero-Musanze-Cyanika road connecting to Uganda, the Bugarama-Bweyeye road in Rusizi District connecting to Burundi, and the Ngororero (Kazabwe)-Rutsiro road near DR Congo. Another road is the Kinigi-Kora road in Musanze and Nyabihu districts.

ALSO READ: Floods destroy Musanze - Cyanika road

According to François Mivugo Gihozo, the Single Project Implementation Unit coordinator at Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA), an estimated $260 million (Rwf360 billion) will be spent on the major infrastructure project.

"These roads are in critical condition, which affects connectivity and trade between districts and countries. Improving these roads will enhance mobility and economic opportunities for the people living in these areas," Gihozo said.

ALSO READ: Cyanika border post sees trade surge to Rwf27bn in 2024

Clarisse Uwanyirigira, the Vice Mayor of Musanze District in charge of Economic Development, said the Ngororero-Musanze-Cyanika road will improve trade. The road connects the districts of Ngororero, Nyabihu, Musanze, Gakenke and Burera.

"The road was very old, slowing trade among districts and with Uganda. Farmers will be able to transport agricultural produce more easily to markets, such as the Cyinkware market in the Vunga area," she said.

The project, approved in October 2024, is a regional initiative that also includes enhancing transport and agricultural infrastructure between Rwanda and Burundi to boost economic resilience and regional trade.

ALSO READ: Upgrading of Bweyeye road complete

The regional integration projects, co-financed by the Government of Rwanda, the African Development Bank, the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), among other partners, aim to enhance transport infrastructure, connectivity, and economic growth in Rwanda and the broader East African region.

"The objective of this project launch event is to familiarize the programme implementation staff of the executing agency and key stakeholders with the AfDB rules and procedures related to project financial management, procurement, disbursement, monitoring, and evaluation, and to share information and discuss the key elements of the programme implementation," said RTDA Director General Imena Munyampenda.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The projects are transformative initiatives that align with the African Development Bank's commitment to promoting regional integration and sustainable urban development," AfDB Country Manager Aissa Touré said.

"These projects will not only improve transport efficiency and connectivity but also contribute to economic growth and job creation. We are confident that through strong collaboration between the Government of Rwanda, the African Development Bank, and our partners, these projects will have a lasting positive impact on the region."

Fidele Abimana, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Infrastructure reiterated that the roads will allow easier access to essential services like hospitals and markets, thus benefiting communities economically and socially.

He stressed the importance of making the roads climate-resilient, especially in areas prone to landslides and soil erosion. He encouraged the use of natural solutions such as planting trees and grasses to improve the roads' resilience to disasters.

Abimana also referenced Rwanda's manuals for climate-resilient infrastructure and advocates for their application in this project.