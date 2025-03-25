Rwanda Expands Consumer Rights Day Into Month-Long Drive for Green, Clean Environment

Rwanda joined the global community in reaffirming its commitment to consumer rights and environmental sustainability as the world marked World Consumer Rights Day (WCRD).

Under the theme "Driving consumer action: Safeguarding a green and clean environment," Rwanda emphasises the importance of responsible consumer behaviour in preserving the environment.

Rather than limiting the celebration to a single day, March 15, Rwanda has designated March 2025 as Consumer Month. Throughout this period, various initiatives will raise awareness and promote sustainable consumer habits.

This aligns with Vision 2050, Rwanda's long-term development agenda, which prioritises economic growth alongside environmental conservation.

While WCRD 2025 focuses on plastic pollution, Rwanda expands the discussion to consumer-driven sustainability. By shifting the focus beyond plastic waste, Rwanda aims to cultivate a comprehensive understanding of responsible consumption among individuals, businesses, and policymakers.

Rwanda advances sustainability through green finance, eco-friendly agriculture, and policies like its pioneering plastic ban, encouraging responsible consumer choices and environmentally conscious business practices.

Through Consumer Month, Rwanda seeks to equip consumers with knowledge and tools to make environmentally conscious decisions.

The campaign encourages sustainable habits such as reducing plastic use, choosing energy-efficient products, supporting green businesses, and advocating for stronger environmental policies. It also promotes dialogue on how businesses can integrate sustainability into their operations and supply chains.

To maximise the impact of WCRD, Rwanda has planned a series of activities throughout Consumer Month, running from March 1-28. These initiatives aim to engage diverse audiences and promote eco-friendly consumer practices.

Activities include media campaigns, public sensitisation, and outreach to remote areas. Promotional materials will also be distributed to reinforce key sustainability messages.

Additionally, community assemblies will serve as platforms for discussions on consumer rights and environmental protection. The 5th Edition of the Student Essay Contest will recognise students demonstrating a strong grasp of consumer rights and sustainability issues.

The month-long activities will culminate in the Consumer Choice Awards, honouring individuals and businesses making significant contributions to consumer welfare and sustainability.

Kwikiriza Jackson, the Executive Director of Association of Microfinance Institutions in Rwanda (AMIR), said that this year's awareness campaign focused on Consumer Rights in accessing financial services. This campaign underscored the critical role of financial service users in environmental protection, aligning with this year's theme.

He added, "Through the SERVE Project funded by MasterCard Foundation and partnering with different microfinance institutions, we conducted sensitization sessions, to educate farmers and other consumers on their financial rights, while also drawing attention to the link between agriculture, environmental protection, and sustainability".

Damien Ndizeye, the Executive Secretary of ADECOR, emphasised that by raising awareness and empowering individuals, businesses, and policymakers to adopt environmentally responsible behaviours, Rwanda is setting a strong example of how concerted efforts in consumer education and advocacy can support broader environmental goals.

He said, "The lessons from Consumer Month remind us that sustainability is not only the responsibility of governments and industries but also of every consumer.

"The success of this initiative will depend on collective action, reinforcing the idea that every choice, no matter how small, can help protect and preserve the environment for future generations."

Philipe Murangira, in charge of Competitive Practices at RICA, outlined key consumer rights under the 2012 Competition and Consumer Rights Protection Law, including the right to full product information, quality and safe products, accurate measurements, product inspection, price transparency, invoices/receipts, and fair treatment.

He emphasised that protecting consumer rights not only benefits consumers but also promotes sustainable development by encouraging ethical business practices, reducing environmental harm, and fostering long-term economic growth.

He said, "For example, consumers have the right to safety and quality products that do not harm their health or the environment. Traders are prohibited from selling substandard or banned products for consumer and environmental protection purposes."

Murangira also noted that during Consumer Month, traders will be educated not to sell substandard products or use harmful packaging. Consumers will learn about their rights and be encouraged to avoid harmful products and packaging, such as hazardous chemicals and single-use plastics.

He added, "Consumers will be made aware of their role in managing waste and protecting the environment, highlighting the importance of Consumer Rights in sustainability."

The success of Consumer Month is driven by the collaboration of key stakeholders, including the Association of Microfinance Institutions in Rwanda (AMIR), the Rwanda Inspectorate, Competition and Consumer Protection Authority (RICA), the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MINICOM), Rwanda Consumer Protection Organization (ADECOR), and Rwanda Environment Management Authority (REMA).