Kenya: Study Uncovers Hazardous Chemicals in Children's Plastic Toys

Nairobi — A new study has uncovered dangerous levels of hazardous chemicals in children's plastic toys sold in Kenya, sparking urgent calls for regulatory action to protect public health.

The study, conducted by Nairobi-based NGO Centre for Environment Justice and Development (CEJAD) in collaboration with Arnika, a Czech environmental organization, found that many toys made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) contain harmful substances linked to cancer, reproductive harm, and developmental disorders.

Speaking on the findings, CEJAD's Executive Director, Griffins Ochieng, warned of the potential health risks posed by these toxic toys.

"Our children deserve safe toys free from harmful chemicals. This study exposes an alarming reality -- these so-called 'poison plastics' are putting our children's future in danger," Ochieng said on Tuesday.

The research involved testing various toys available in Kenyan retail stores, including plastic dolls, teething toys, bath toys, inflatable items, and even a Spiderman-themed costume.

The analysis, conducted at the University of Chemistry and Technology in Prague, revealed widespread contamination with dangerous additives.

Among the most concerning findings was the presence of phthalates -- a group of chemicals linked to hormonal imbalances, fertility problems, and childhood obesity.

Additionally, chlorinated paraffins -- known to cause cancer and neurological damage -- were detected in most of the tested toys.

Some samples also contained barium, a toxic heavy metal associated with kidney failure and heart complications.

The Spiderman costume emerged as the most hazardous, with excessive levels of chemical additives that experts warn could impair a child's growth and poison developing organs.

The study also raised broader environmental concerns, warning that hazardous chemicals from PVC plastics not only pose a direct threat to children but also leach into the environment, contributing to chemical pollution, biodiversity loss, and climate change.

Urgent regulatory action

In response to the findings, CEJAD and Arnika are calling for urgent regulatory action in Kenya, including strict bans on PVC plastics in toys, tougher safety standards, and tighter border controls to prevent the importation of hazardous products.

They also urge the Kenyan government to enforce clear labeling requirements, allowing consumers to make informed choices.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Health Kenya By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Internationally, the study recommends eliminating toxic chemicals in plastics under the Global Plastics Treaty and enforcing stricter regulations on recycled plastics to prevent hazardous substances from re-entering the market.

Kenya is also being urged to strengthen its commitment to international agreements, including the Stockholm Convention, which seeks to ban persistent organic pollutants, and the Basel Convention, which regulates the handling of hazardous plastic waste.

With mounting evidence of the risks posed by toxic plastics, experts say urgent action is needed to ensure the safety of children's products and prevent further public health crises.

The study's findings highlight the critical need for Kenya to adopt stronger safety measures -- both at the national level and in alignment with global efforts -- to eliminate toxic chemicals from consumer products.