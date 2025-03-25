The Malawi Congress Party's (MCP) primary elections have turned into a battleground of frustration, allegations of fraud, and blatant irregularities, leaving some aspirants questioning the party's commitment to democracy. While the ruling party boasts of conducting free and fair primaries, a growing number of candidates and supporters are crying foul, exposing deep cracks within MCP's internal election process.

From Lilongwe to Chitipa and Dedza, reports of rigged votes, ghost delegates, and vote inflation have marred what was supposed to be a democratic selection of parliamentary candidates. The situation has left some aspirants disillusioned, with one even ditching the party in protest.

In Lilongwe Bunda Constituency, aspirants Edgar Chipalanjira and Mike Mambiya have accused MCP of presiding over a fraudulent process, with unverified voters participating in the elections. "After the fake delegates had already voted, we were alerted that some constituency leaders' names were missing, and they had to vote after ballots were already taken into the counting room," Chipalanjira said in a formal complaint to the party.

Mambiya, on the other hand, pointed to glaring numerical discrepancies. "The constituency has 1,896 registered voters, yet somehow, the total number of valid votes cast was 1,914. How is this possible? This process was rigged from the start," he fumed.

The discontent is not limited to Lilongwe. In Chitipa North, Webster Kameme, who lost in the primaries, did not mince words, branding the process a complete sham. He accused the party of sidelining legitimate structures and manipulating the outcome to impose preferred candidates. Kameme's frustration reached a boiling point, prompting him to abandon MCP altogether and join the UTM Party.

"The worst thing a party can do in a democracy is to mismanage primary elections. When you impose candidates, you push people away. That's exactly what MCP is doing, and they will pay the price," Kameme warned.

A similar drama unfolded in Dedza Linthipe, where enraged party supporters staged protests on February 28, rejecting the results that declared Themuka Mkhwewu the winner. The protesters insisted that Jacob Kaumphawi was the rightful candidate and accused the party of rigging the process in Mkhwewu's favor.

Despite the outcry, MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo remains adamant that the party is committed to fair and transparent elections. "We are ensuring that all primaries are conducted fairly. Where concerns are raised, they are being handled accordingly," he previously stated. But for many aspirants who feel betrayed by the process, Chimwendo's assurances ring hollow.

Political analyst George Chaima has cautioned political parties against manipulating internal elections, arguing that such tactics undermine democracy and alienate supporters. "If parties want to remain relevant, they must allow voters to choose candidates freely. Otherwise, they risk rebellion from their own members," Chaima said.