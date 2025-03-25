Southern Africa: Search for Lasting DRC Peace Continues

Heads of State and Government from Sadc and the East African Community held a virtual joint summit last night aimed at resolving the conflict in the Eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

The joint summit was co-chaired by Sadc Chairperson President Mnangagwa and his East African Community (EAC) counterpart, Kenyan leader President William Ruto.

The leaders deliberated on measures to end hostilities in the Eastern DRC where government forces and an armed group, M23, are locked in a vicious war.

In his welcome remarks, President Mnangagwa commended his colleagues, President Ruto and Tanzanian President Dr Samir Suluhu Hassan, the Council of Ministers and secretariat for providing leadership and support in promoting co-operation between both regions in the shared quest for durable peace in the Eastern DRC.

Dr Hassan is the Sadc Chairperson of the Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Co-operation.

President Mnangagwa said the efforts made in the past between the two blocs had laid a strong foundation for last night's discussions.

"Since our last joint summit of 8 February 2025, our technical experts and the Chiefs of Defence convened the meetings to implement the outcomes of our joint summit," he said.

President Mnangagwa added that several engagements had yielded commendable success.

"We are, however, deeply concerned that the implementation of our decisions is not proceeding with the urgency they deserve. This is despite the fact that the security situation in the DRC remains fragile, with supply routes, including the Goma and the Bukavu airports, still closed," he said.

"The humanitarian situation in the Eastern DRC remains dire, while armed groups continue to pose a threat to the sovereignty of the country and the stability of our two regions.

"There is, therefore, a need for us to accelerate the implementation of our joint interventions to arrest these worrisome developments. We continue to call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire, and cessation of hostilities.

"Your Excellencies, we have consistently acknowledged that military interventions on their own are not an absolute panacea to the security challenges besetting our sister country. Instead, it is important that we provide impetus to the peace process in line with our decisions."

President Mnangagwa said the establishment of a political framework is a crucial enabler for the implementation of critical outstanding outcomes of the previous meetings.

"There is, therefore, need to initiate diplomatic and political engagement to facilitate the withdrawal of Sadc Mission in the DRC (SAMIDRC) troops.

"As we continue to engage, let us remain aware that the successful implementation of our joint efforts is encouraged by our collective resolve and commitment. It is incumbent upon us all, given the weighty responsibilities bestowed upon us, to demonstrate unity of purpose and the political will to deliver tangible results for the people of the DRC," hesaid.

President Ruto commended DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame for having a direct engagement aimed at discussing the hostilities in Eastern DRC.

This followed a meeting held by the two in Qatar, facilitated by that country's authorities.

"Allow me, Excellencies, also to commend and congratulate our two brothers, President Felix Tshisekedi and President Paul Kagame for the face-to-face engagement that they have had in the last few days.

"Again, a clear demonstration on their part that they are equally committed to seeing to it that we resolve the matters in eastern DRC that affect our countries and our region," he said.

President Ruto said the situation in Eastern DRC continues to deteriorate.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Southern Africa Conflict By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"It is, therefore, a source of concern, not just for DRC as a country, but all of us in the region," said President Ruto.

He noted that the conflict had resulted in the loss of life and displacement of people.

"And therefore, I want to thank all the Heads of State who have demonstrated their commitment by attending this virtual meeting. It is a confirmation that we are all concerned rightfully about the situation in our neighbourhood and all of us are taking steps to deal with that," he said.

From the Zimbabwean side, last night's meeting was attended by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Defence Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Tourism and Hospitality Industry Minister Barbra Rwodzi, Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander, General Phillip Valerio Sibanda, and Deputy Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet responsible for Presidential Communications, Mr George Charamba.