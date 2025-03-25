Somalia: Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Federal Government of Somalia Hosts an Afternoon Meeting With Ministry Leaders and Staff

25 March 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

The Minister of Energy and Water Resources of the Federal Government of Somalia, Abdullahi Bidhaan Warsame, hosted an afternoon meeting with the leaders and staff of the ministry.

The purpose of the gathering was to exchange important information and discuss key matters related to the ministry's activities.

The meeting was attended by the Minister of State for Energy, Mohamed Abdullahi Farah, as well as several directors and staff members of the ministry.

The session served as an open forum for discussions, with some of the directors and staff members expressing their gratitude to the Minister for organizing the event. They emphasized the importance of collaboration and understanding between senior leadership and the staff.

The Minister of State for Energy, Mohamed Abdullahi Farah, praised the gathering, noting that regular interactions between leadership and staff were crucial to the ministry's progress and success.

He encouraged everyone to continue working together to achieve the ministry's goals.

Minister Abdullahi Bidhaan Warsame commended the staff for their dedication and service to the nation.

He highlighted that those who work hard and show commitment would be rewarded appropriately.

In his speech, Minister Bidhaan also urged the leaders and staff of the ministry to play an active role in the national efforts to rid the country of extremist groups.

He quoted President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, saying, "Now that the President has donned the uniform, there is no turning back. We must all wear our uniforms and move forward."

Finally, the Minister concluded his remarks by outlining the ministry's vision for the future, stating that both Mogadishu and other regions of the country would soon benefit from a program designed to reduce electricity costs across the nation.

