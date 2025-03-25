East Africa: Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre Participates in Joint Summit of EAC and SADC, Discusses Security and Humanitarian Crisis in the DRC

The Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Hamza Abdi Barre, today participated in a joint summit of the East African Community (EAC) and the Southern African Development Community (SADC), held virtually.

The summit primarily addressed the ongoing security and humanitarian crisis in the eastern region of the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

In his remarks, Prime Minister Hamza underscored the need for a regional approach to resolving the crisis, emphasizing that the responsibility for finding a solution lies with the countries of the region.

He highlighted that Somalia is committed to supporting a comprehensive and sustainable peace process, one that involves all relevant stakeholders, including the conflicting parties, the United Nations, and the African Union, to secure a lasting peace and stability in the DRC.

At the conclusion of the summit, a joint communique was issued, announcing the establishment of a five-member committee composed of former heads of state, who will work on finding a resolution to the DRC conflict. The appointed members of the committee are:

1. Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo

2. Former President of Kenya, Uhuru Kenyatta

3. Former President of South Africa, Kgalema Motlanthe

4. Former President of the Central African Republic, Catherine Samba Panza

5. Former President of Ethiopia, Sahle-Work Zewde

This committee is tasked with addressing the ongoing crisis in the DRC and developing a comprehensive plan for peace and stability in the region.