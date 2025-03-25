Africa: Second Deputy PM Bids Farewell to AU Chairperson Mohamuud Ali Yussuf

The second Deputy Prime Minister of the Federal Government of Somalia, Mr. Abdisalam Abdillahi Ali, today bid farewell to the Chairman of the African Union, Mr. Mahmoud Ali Yusuf, at the Aden Adde International Airport, marking the end of his two-day visit to the country.

During his stay in Mogadishu, Mr. Mahmoud Ali Yusuf held meetings with senior government officials of Somalia, where they discussed enhancing the relationship between Somalia and the African Union, supporting the AUSSOM mission (African Union Mission in Somalia), and ongoing efforts toward peace and reconstruction in the country.

The discussions also focused on strengthening cooperation in the areas of security, national reconciliation, and economic development.

The Deputy Prime Minister expressed his gratitude to the Chairman of the African Union for his visit and for the role of the African Union in promoting peace and development in Somalia.

He emphasized the importance of continued collaboration in security, reconciliation, and economic growth.