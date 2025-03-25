Namibia: NNOC Congratulates Coventry On Becoming IOC President

The Namibia National Olympic Committee (NNOC) has congratulated Kirsty Coventry after she became the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday.

Coventry became the first woman as well as African president of the IOC after beating Juan Samaranch Jr and World Athletics chief Sebastian Coe to the post.

She is a two-time Olympic swimming champion as well as Zimbabwe's minister of sport.

In a press release issued by the NNOC, its president, Ndeulipula Hamutumwa, highlights the significance of Coventry's leadership and what it means for the global sport landscape, particularly for Africa and smaller nations like Namibia.

"Kirsty Coventry's election as IOC president is a defining moment for sport. As an Olympian and leader, she brings a deep understanding of athlete needs, governance, and global sport development.

"Her leadership promises to drive progress, inclusivity, and continued growth for the Olympic Movement. For Africa, her election represents a breakthrough in global sports leadership," he says.

Hamutumwa says having an African at the helm of the IOC will ensure that the continent's sporting challenges and opportunities will be well presented.

"This is a proud moment for Africa. With Coventry's leadership, we anticipate more investment in sport development that will benefit the entire continent. Her victory sends a strong message that African leaders are ready to take on global roles and shape the future of sport."

The NNOC also sees her presidency as an opportunity for smaller nations like Namibia to gain more support in developing athletes.

"Smaller nations often face resource limitations, but with a leader like Coventry who has always championed athlete-centered policies, we are hopeful that Olympic Solidarity programmes will continue to strengthen.

"Her leadership presents an opportunity for all nations, big or small, to thrive within the Olympic Movement," Hamutumwa says.

Reflecting on the significance of Coventry's election as the first woman IOC president, he draws a parallel with Namibia's own milestone.

"Her achievement is historic, just as we have seen in Namibia with our first woman head of state.

"It highlights the growing representation of women in leadership, inspiring young girls across Africa to believe that they too can lead at the highest level.

"The NNOC and Commonwealth Sport are looking forward to working closely with president Coventry and the IOC in advancing sport development, athlete welfare and Olympic values," he says.