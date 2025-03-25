Rwanda: UGB's Doumbya Added to Stade Malien Roster for Bal 2025

25 March 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Damas Sikubwabo

United Generation Basketball (UGB) center Mohamed Doumbya has been added to the roster of Malian giants Stade Malien ahead of Basketball Africa League (BAL) 2025 that will tip off in April.

The 2025 BAL season will tip off with the Kalahari Conference from April 5-13 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat, Morocco.

The conference will feature Stade Malien, Rivers Hoopers of Nigeria, Al Ittihad of Egypt and FUS de Rabat of Morocco.

Doumbya joined UGB before the beginning of the 2025 season after an impressive performance with Burundian champions Urunani during the Road to BAL, where he and Senegalese countryman Jean-Jacques Boissy ran the show, although they fell short of qualification.

He is currently having a good season in the Rwanda Basketball League (RBL) with 164 points, 75 rebounds, and 34 assists so far this season.

