Tunisia: Head of State Receives Report On October 6 Elections From Isie President

25 March 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) Farouk Bouaskar handed President Kais Saied, on Monday afternoon, at Carthage Palace, the report on the presidential elections held on October 6, 2024.

The Head of State emphasized that organizing elections on time should be a natural and routine process, adhering to the established schedules.

He further highlighted that the key aspect of the electoral process is ensuring that voters have complete freedom in their choices, while elected officials must remain accountable to their constituents, according to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic.

