Tunisia: President Kais Saïed and Prime Minister Discuss the Relationship Between Administration and Its Users

Tunis — President Kais Saïed met Prime Minister Sarra Zaafrani Zenzri, at the Carthage Palace on Monday.

During the meeting, the Head of State discussed several provisions of the new Constitution, which he stated marks an irreversible break from the 2014 Constitution, according to a Presidency statement.

He reviewed a series of mechanisms introduced by the new constitution of July 25, 2022, emphasising that its spirit and ultimate goals aim to permanently rid Tunisia of the legacy of the 2014 Constitution.

The President of the Republic also took the opportunity to remind officials of their duty to recognise these new provisions, approved by the people, and to work tirelessly toward achieving the legitimate aspirations of the Tunisian people for a decent life.

He urged those in positions of responsibility to strive for a balanced approach between wealth creation and real, effective economic growth based on social justice.

"Every official must rise to the task entrusted to them, demonstrating selflessness and dedication," he insisted.

For the President of the Republic, it is unnecessary to emphasise that laws alone cannot change reality--especially if they are "incomplete" and not based on "new approaches and concepts."

He stated that "there is no use in having laws or institutions of any kind that burden public finances while lacking practical utility or impact."

In this regard, the President of the Republic issued instructions to restructure several administrative bodies under a new approach, proposing the elimination of some due to their inefficiency and dysfunctional operations.

As an example, he cited the Office of Citizen Relations under the Prime Ministry at the Kasbah, asserting that such administrative structures only strain the state and reflect a dysfunctional relationship between the administration and its users.

The Head of State stressed that the administration must properly fulfill its role in every sector, recalling that its primary mission is to serve the people.

Given this situation, President Kais Saïed deemed it pointless to create structures that compile citizens' grievances without resolving them promptly, calling instead for an end to institutional bloat that grants unjustified privileges to some at the expense of others.

"Anyone who clings to privileges while neglecting their duties must be reminded that neither the state nor the administration's users need them anymore," he warned.

"A state of institutions does not mean an unjustified proliferation of bodies or an excess of outdated legislation," the President of the Republic added, noting that tens of thousands of university graduates and PhD holders are fully motivated to contribute to the nation's liberation and development.

On this note, the Head of State instructed that there be zero tolerance for any official who fails in their duties and makes no effort to provide necessary services to citizens. He emphasised the imperative of maintaining discretion and fully adhering to professional conduct both inside and outside the administration.