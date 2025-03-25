Kenya: PS Omollo Champions for Financial Independence for East Ugenya Widows

Ugenya — Women from Masasia Widows Support Group in Ugenya East Ward, Siaya County have a reason to smile after Interior PS Raymond Omollo through the Widows Empowerment Program paid them a visit over the weekend and offered them support and encouragement.

Omollo who is the program's patron took time to talk to the Widows with his team offering mentorship programs and tools for support.

The Widows Empowerment Program is ongoing in the larger Nyanza region with the aim of reaching every homestead that has Widows.

Through the Widows Empowerment Program, Widows in this region are getting a new breath of life and are thriving in new found skills, financial independence and hope.

"This program has given me hope," one beneficiary Melab Amukowa said."I never thought I could support my family again after losing my husband. But now, I have a business, and my children are back in school."

The initiative, spearheaded by the unwavering support of PS Dr. Raymond Omollo and the dedicated leadership of Ayugi Victor, has become a lifeline for countless widows.

"These women are the backbone of our communities," said Dr. Omollo during a recent visit. "Empowering them is not just a moral obligation; it is a strategic investment in our collective future."

The program offers training in tailoring, agriculture, and small-scale entrepreneurship, along with access to microloans and mentorship.

For many, it's the first time they've held a tool, sewn a garment, or managed a business.

"I used to depend on handouts," said another widow, her hands busy at a sewing machine. "Now, I earn my own money. I feel proud."

Ayugi Victor, whose leadership has been instrumental in the program's success, emphasized the transformative power of community support.

"When we come together, we can break the cycle of poverty," he said. "These women are not just beneficiaries--they are leaders, innovators, and role models."

The impact is palpable. From vibrant market stalls to thriving farms, the widows of Shilo are building sustainable livelihoods and securing brighter futures for their families.

Their stories are a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of collective action.

As the sun sets over North Ugenya, the women of Shilo gather to celebrate their progress.

Laughter echoes through the air, a sound once drowned out by despair.

"We are no longer defined by our loss," one widow declared, her eyes shining with determination. "We are defined by our strength."

Their journey is far from over, but one thing i

In a world often overshadowed by hardship, the Shilo Widows Group stands as a shining example of what is possible when hope meets opportunity. Their journey is far from over, but one thing is certain: they are rising, stronger than ever.