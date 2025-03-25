Ethiopia's Water Policy Enhances Diplomatic Leverage, Scholars

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia's bargaining power in water diplomacy has been enhanced internationally, backed by its water policy, scholars have disclosed.

Speaking to local media on the sidelines of a panel discussion held on the 31st International Water Day, Addis Ababa University Political Science and International Relations Professor and Water Diplomat YacobArsano stated that Ethiopia has achieved fruitful outcomes in water diplomacy despite existing challenges.

According to him, Ethiopia's diplomatic approach promotes bilateral cooperation and mutual benefit. Due to this, Nile River riparian countries such as Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, and Rwanda have signed the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) on the Abbay Dam.

"Regardless of difficulties related to negotiation and development activities, Ethiopia's progress is commendable and should be encouraged," Yacob noted.

As Ethiopia is still in the early stages of power generation relative to its resources, it needs to leverage its full potential to achieve development, he added.

Arba Minch University President Abdela Kemal (PhD), for his part, stated that Ethiopia's water policy, which is based on shared use, increases the country's bargaining power.

Compared to Ethiopia's water potential, he emphasized that much remains to be done, particularly in power generation and ensuring economic benefits.

The University's Research and Cooperative Affairs Deputy President, TekluWegayehu (PhD), said, "The University is working hard to become a center of excellence in the field of water in the years to come."

He added that Arba Minch University collaborates with relevant stakeholders to conduct research and generate new ideas to benefit both the people and the country at large.