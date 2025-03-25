Ethiopia's Water Policy Enhances Diplomatic Leverage, Scholars

25 March 2025
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By MESERET BEHAILU

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia's bargaining power in water diplomacy has been enhanced internationally, backed by its water policy, scholars have disclosed.

Speaking to local media on the sidelines of a panel discussion held on the 31st International Water Day, Addis Ababa University Political Science and International Relations Professor and Water Diplomat YacobArsano stated that Ethiopia has achieved fruitful outcomes in water diplomacy despite existing challenges.

According to him, Ethiopia's diplomatic approach promotes bilateral cooperation and mutual benefit. Due to this, Nile River riparian countries such as Kenya, Uganda, Burundi, Tanzania, and Rwanda have signed the Cooperative Framework Agreement (CFA) on the Abbay Dam.

"Regardless of difficulties related to negotiation and development activities, Ethiopia's progress is commendable and should be encouraged," Yacob noted.

As Ethiopia is still in the early stages of power generation relative to its resources, it needs to leverage its full potential to achieve development, he added.

Arba Minch University President Abdela Kemal (PhD), for his part, stated that Ethiopia's water policy, which is based on shared use, increases the country's bargaining power.

Compared to Ethiopia's water potential, he emphasized that much remains to be done, particularly in power generation and ensuring economic benefits.

The University's Research and Cooperative Affairs Deputy President, TekluWegayehu (PhD), said, "The University is working hard to become a center of excellence in the field of water in the years to come."

He added that Arba Minch University collaborates with relevant stakeholders to conduct research and generate new ideas to benefit both the people and the country at large.

Read the original article on Ethiopian Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.