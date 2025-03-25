Ethiopia: Regional Culture Festival Leaves Lasting Memories

ADDIS ABABA — Having left lasting memories, the second East African Arts and Culture Festival was concluded on Sunday with great zeal.

The festival showcased cultural and artistic values that can potentially promote peace, social cohesion, and economic collaboration throughout the region, according to officials.

The festival, held at the Addis International Convention Center (AICC) under the theme: "Arts and Culture for Regional Integration," . At the closing ceremony, government officials from Ethiopia and other countries commented on the importance of such festivals.

Culture and Sports Minister Shewit Shanka said the festival, which brought together ten countries with colorful celebrations, showcased cultural and artistic values that can foster cooperation and economic collaboration across the region.

Ambassador Dina Mufti said the festival was crucial for enhancing tourism, trade, and technology exchanges among the countries.

Oromia Tourism Commissioner LeliseDhuga, for her part, described the event as a platform to leverage shared cultural and artistic heritage. She also emphasized that the festival was vital embracing regional economic integration by showcasing crafts and cultural values.

Burundi's Minister of Youth, Sports, and Culture, Geravis Abayeho, said the festival has contributed to cultural integrity through strengthening people-to-people relations. He also stressed that, in addition to efforts to boost development cooperation, the countries should work together to strengthen public integrity.

According to Geravis , cultural values are essential for regional unity. He added that such events would play a significant role in passing artistic values to future generations.

Assistant Tourism Commissioner Lucy Atto, on the other hand, said the platform would significantly promote peace and stability by connecting people from the region to introduce and share their cultures and artistic expressions. She also highlighted its crucial contribution to enhancing cross-border integration in the region.

The festival featured the theater performance "Let There Be Light for Africa" and other films. Conferences, symposiums, and cultural and artistic exhibitions were also part of the event, which took place from March 20 to March 24, 2025.