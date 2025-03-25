Ethiopia: Commission Stresses Enhancing Youth Involvement in Digital Economy

ADDIS ABABA - The African Union Commission (AUC) has emphasized the importance of investing in Africa's younger generation to ensure the continent remains competitive in the global digital economy.

The 3rd African Robotics Championship, co-organized by the Ministry of Innovation and Technology and the Ethio Robo Robotics Center, took place recently in Addis Ababa.

In his address,the AUC Economic Development, Trade, Tourism Industry, and Mining Director Regis Eric Tade stressed the need for Africa to maintain its competitive edge in the rapidly evolving digital landscape. He highlighted the AUC's commitment to promoting the application of artificial robotics and its societal implementation, particularly by encouraging young students' participation in these fields.

Regis noted that the African Robotics Championship is more than just a competition. It serves as a celebration of the creativity and boundless potential of Africa's youth. The championship is part of a broader continental effort to foster innovation and technological advancement, with artificial intelligence and robotics playing a pivotal role in Africa's economic transformation.

The director also emphasized that the event reflects the continent's swift progress toward inclusive innovation, scientific exploration, and technological empowerment.

Ethio Robotics Managing Director Senay Mekonen reinforced the idea that Africa must build a culture of digital technology and engineering education to empower future generations. He underscored the necessity of nurturing more engineers, coders, creators, and problem-solvers to drive Africa's technological growth and secure a sustainable future.

Senay stated : "Competitors will have the chance to engage in solving engineering challenges, and they are the driving force behind this event. Their passion, dedication, and commitment to robotics have brought us here. This competition goes beyond just a contest; it helps to expand their knowledge and encourages them to think critically and innovatively."

Among the participants was Entisar Nure, an 8th-grade student, who dreams of representing her country in the field of robotics. She believes that children aspiring to enter this field stand to benefit greatly if they seize such opportunities, which can help them, develop critical skills for the future.

This event is a testament to the growing enthusiasm and talent among African youth in the fields of technology and innovation, marking a promising future for Africa's digital economy.