Ethiopia: Experts Weigh in On Ethiopia's Media Diplomatic Influence

ADDIS ABABA — Experts have underscored the critical need for media to play a more active role in enhancing Ethiopia's diplomatic positioning and safeguarding national interests through effective communication.

Institute of Foreign Affairs (IFA), Senior Researcher Tesfaye Bezabih (PhD), told the Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that strengthening the media's role in countering misinformation is essential to protecting Ethiopia's interests.

"Media professionals possess unique tools and platforms to shape public understanding and influence global perceptions. Their work is crucial in supporting Ethiopia's pursuit of strategic autonomy," he noted.

Tesfaye emphasized that the public must remain aware of the shifting global landscape and prioritize the country's long-term strategic interests.

Similarly, IFA Deputy Executive Director Abdi Zenebe (PhD) highlighted that Ethiopia's foreign policy is increasingly focused on prosperity, greater autonomy, lasting peace, regional leadership, and economic sovereignty.

He urged media professionals to align their reporting with Ethiopia's diplomatic objectives.

"The media's role in understanding and articulating Ethiopia's foreign policy is vital. A well-informed media can effectively communicate the country's diplomatic approach and evolving global dynamics, ensuring Ethiopia's interests are respected," he stated.

Abdi also stressed the importance of integrating Ethiopia's foreign policy vision into a broader continental agenda, transitioning from a government-centered to a citizen-centered diplomacy approach.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ethiopia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

IFA's Deputy Executive Director Bereket Diriba reiterated the idea that journalists play a pivotal role in expanding Ethiopia's diplomatic influence. He noted that strategic communication enhances Ethiopia's standing in global political and economic arenas.

"To safeguard national interests effectively, media engagement must extend beyond government narratives. Journalists and independent communicators should actively contribute to Ethiopia's diplomatic discourse," he said.

Bereket further emphasized the need for capacity-building programs, such as workshops and meetings on geopolitical affairs, to equip journalists with a deeper understanding of regional and global dynamics.

Factors such as geographic influence, power, borders, trade routes, and resource management determine a nation's regional and global standing. A well-informed media ecosystem that prioritizes fact-based reporting and ethical journalism will contribute to a stronger national discourse on foreign affairs, he concluded.