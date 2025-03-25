Malawi: Nico Advocates Saving, Investment Culture

Following the launch of the campaign dubbed 'Zikumveka Kumbuyoko' last year, NICO Group has been taking a front seat in equipping Malawians with relevant and essential knowledge for making informed decisions on money matters.

The campaign will simplify personal savings and investment, insurance, and retirement planning, among many other money decisions. It is also aimed at contributing to the national financial inclusion agenda.

NICO Group says in a statement that the campaign is partly inspired by the widespread knowledge gap in financial matters.

"Adding to the financial series that have been shared, there will be a number of critical touch points that will be rolled out in the rest of the year."

"This year we will continue running our financial literacy series on local TV, but also working with schools, and various institutions that have a common goal of empowering Malawians in the financial space, but most especially we will increase our social media presence through influencers to drive the message home regarding matters to do with money," says Lorraine Mlenga Group Head of Marketing and Customer Experience for NICO Holdings.

The campaign will be delivered through a series of engaging educational sessions designed to reach out to people from all walks of life, including entrepreneurs, salaried workers, and informal sector traders.

Through relatable storytelling, practical examples, and interactive discussions, participants will gain a deeper understanding of financial planning and security.

At the heart of the campaign is the 'Child Teacher', a key character who would break down financial concepts into simple, easy-to-understand lessons.

Each session will focus on different aspects of financial management, starting with pensions, helping people prepare for retirement by understanding the importance of long-term savings.

It will then move on to general insurance, covering protection for assets and businesses, before tackling life insurance, which ensures financial security for families.

The campaign will also educate the public on investments, showing how to grow wealth over time.

"We all know that financial literacy is generally low in Malawi. As such, the child teacher (Nico) embarked on this project to educate the masses on financial matters, these matters will span from Pension (Nkhani Za Pensoni eeeeh), General Insurance (Simagalimoto Okha), Life Insurance, (and) Investment. The reason for this is to make sure we all make well-informed decisions on financial matters to make sure your tomorrow is a happy one," reads the statement.

By using a mix of real-life scenarios, humor, and expert insights, 'Zikumveka Kumbuyoko' aims to change the way Malawians think about money.

The campaign will be accessible across various media platforms, including radio, television, and digital channels, ensuring that as many people as possible can benefit from the knowledge being shared.

"The quality of decisions people make on money is determined by the money knowledge that one has. Our goal is to help people from all walks of life to make good, sustainable and informed decisions about their financial future - We want everyone to have a better financial future," explains Mlenga.

As the 'Zikumveka Kumbuyoko' campaign unfolds; Malawians are encouraged to participate actively, ask questions, and apply the lessons to their daily lives and to take control of their financial destinies