Kenya: Nyeri County Named the Global Scouting City of the World

The World Organization of the Scout Movement has officially designated Nyeri County as the global scouting city of the world.

The Paxtu Museum, a four-room cottage at the Outspan Hotel in Nyeri, which was the final home of Lord Baden Powell, the founder of the World Scouting Movement, has also been designated as the world's Girl Guides and Scouts Heritage site.

The Museum and Lord Baden Powell Gardens are considered vital to the scouting movement. To honor the two founders, thousands of scouts and girl guides gather in Nyeri every year on February 22 to celebrate Founders Day.

The announcement was made during a ceremony at the Lord Baden Powell Gardens, where the declaration elevating Nyeri to global scouting city status was signed by the county government of Nyeri and officials from the World Scout Committee, the movement's governing body.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga stated that, through this declaration, the county government will now work closely with local and international scouting bodies to further develop the movement, which boasts over 70 million members worldwide.

"This is a dream come true, considering the uniqueness of this place as the final resting place of Lord Baden Powell and his wife, Lady Olave Powell, who founded the scouting movement," the county boss said.

World Scout Committee Chairman Daniël Corsen explained that elevating Nyeri to the global scouting city status was WOSM's way of acknowledging Kenya's contribution to the advancement of scouting worldwide.

"We are here not only to honor the legacy of the founders of the scouting movement and their final resting place but also to honor the county of Nyeri.

Kenya is an important member of the World Scout Movement with over 4 million members. Our presence here also shows Kenya's commitment to honoring the past and its future dedication to scouting," he stated.

This recognition comes just a month after the county government signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Kenya Scouts Association (KSA) to collaborate in raising the visibility of Nyeri as the final home of the scouting movement's founder.

The MOU is expected to help the county unlock the tourism and business potential of the two sites, particularly during the annual scouting celebrations.

According to the agreement, both parties will work together to refurbish the Lord Baden-Powell Gravesite-Memorial and Entertainment Park.

Additionally, the Nyeri County Government and the Kenya Scouts Association have agreed to establish a Scout Brass Band for use in scouting events, county events, and national celebrations.