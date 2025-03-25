Somalia: AUC Chairperson Reiterates Commitment to Sustain Security Support for Somalia

Addis Ababa — The Newly elected African Union Commission (AUC) Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf vowed to sustain security assistance for Somalia, reaffirming that the African Union will remain steadfast under his leadership to the Horn African nation.

Visiting the conflict-ridden Somalia, the chairperson urged Somalis to come together in the ongoing battle against Al-Shabaab militants, who have intensified their offensive in recent weeks.

The AUC chief's visit followed an invitation from Somalia's leadership.

The discussions are believed to have centered on bolstering international support, including lobbying African nations to deploy additional troops to Somalia to avert a potential fall of the capital, Mogadishu, to Al-Shabaab.

The Al-Qaeda-linked insurgents have made significant territorial gains in recent weeks, capturing vast areas near Mogadishu and effectively encircling the city from the north and south.

Their advances along key highways have raised alarm bells, with fears mounting over the security of the capital, according to local media reports from Somalia.

Recently, the fight against the well-armed and organized Al-Shabaab terrorist group has remained disarray in Somalia.

Yusuf's visit underscores the AU's commitment to stabilizing Somalia, where its peacekeeping mission has been a critical bulwark against Al-Shabaab for over a decade.