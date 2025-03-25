Africa: Achieving Agenda 2063 Requires Strong Political Will, Increased Domestic Financing

Addis Ababa — Achieving Africa's vision for a self-reliant and prosperous continent, as outlined in the African Union Agenda 2063, requires strong political will, increased domestic financing and the integration of TB services into broader national health and social protection frameworks, African Union Commission urged.

Commissioner for Health, Humanitarian Affairs and Social Development, at the African Union Commission, Ambassador Amma A. Twum-Amoah made this remark in her official statement on World Tuberculosis Day.

World Tuberculosis Day marked across the globe under the theme: "Yes! We Can End TB: Commit, Invest, and Deliver."

The Commissioner reaffirmed AU's commitment to ending tuberculosis (TB) in Africa and ensuring that combatting this preventable and curable disease remains a continental priority jointly with the AU member states and partners globally.

This year's theme serves as a call to action for bold leadership, sustained investments and concrete actions to eliminate TB, particularly among the most vulnerable populations.

Despite the progress made, TB remains one of Africa's deadliest infectious diseases, disproportionately affecting women, youth and marginalised communities, she revealed.

"Thus, more remains to be done to close gaps in diagnosis, treatment and prevention. Emerging challenges such as drug-resistant TB, fragile health systems and humanitarian crises undermines our efforts to meet global and continental TB targets," AU Commissioner underlined.

The Africa Health Strategy (2016-2030) and the AU Roadmap to 2030 and Beyond: Sustaining the AIDS Response, Ensuring Systems Strengthening and Health Security for the Development of Africa provides a strategic framework for addressing TB.

The AU and its member states remain steadfast in ensuring that no one is left behind in the fight against infectious diseases through the Catalytic Framework to End AIDS, TB and Malaria by 2030.

"Achieving our vision for a self-reliant and prosperous Africa, as outlined in AU Agenda 2063: The Africa We Want, requires strong political will, increased domestic financing and the integration of TB services into broader national health and social protection frameworks," ambassador Amma A. Twum-Amoah underscored.

She also stresses the importance of strengthening collaborations with civil society, traditional leaders and the media top ensure that TB messages reach the most remote communities.

The 2025 AU Theme of the Year on Reparations serves as a reminder that reparative justice is essential in addressing the structural inequities that perpetuate the disease burden in Africa, according to ambassador Amma A. Twum-Amoah.

Furthermore, the operationalisation of the African Medicines Agency (AMA) presents a unique opportunity to strengthen Africa's health security by facilitating the development, regulation and accessibility of new diagnostic tools, efficacious medicines and treatment options for TB and other infectious diseases towards improving access to life-saving interventions across the continent.

"The fight against TB is a collective responsibility and as we observe World TB Day, let this be a moment of a call to action for renewed commitment, increased investments and the tangible delivery of TB services that prioritise the most vulnerable."

She expressed AU's readiness to remain resolute in translating our commitments into action, working alongside member states, partners and communities to achieve a future free from the burden of TB.