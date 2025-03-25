Zimbabwe: Transporters, 14 Drug Dealers Arrested

Police have arrested three transporters and 14 drug dealers in Harare and Beitbridge, leading to the recovery of unregistered medicines and 175kg of mbanje.

The suspects were arrested on Monday and will appear in court soon.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

"On March 24, 2025, police in Harare arrested three transporters and 11 drug barons for unlawful possession of unregistered medicines.

"Subsequently, 1 098 boxes of Broncleer cough syrup, Adco Saltapen cough syrup, Bernlin Codeine cough syrup, Astrapen and Stilpane were recovered," he said.

In Beitbridge, police arrested Sydney Ndlovu (39), Delight Ndlovu (37) and Diana Moyo for unlawful possession of 175 kilogrammes of mbanje.