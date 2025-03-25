Zimbabwe: Transporters, 14 Drug Dealers Arrested

25 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)

Police have arrested three transporters and 14 drug dealers in Harare and Beitbridge, leading to the recovery of unregistered medicines and 175kg of mbanje.

The suspects were arrested on Monday and will appear in court soon.

National police spokesperson, Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests.

"On March 24, 2025, police in Harare arrested three transporters and 11 drug barons for unlawful possession of unregistered medicines.

"Subsequently, 1 098 boxes of Broncleer cough syrup, Adco Saltapen cough syrup, Bernlin Codeine cough syrup, Astrapen and Stilpane were recovered," he said.

In Beitbridge, police arrested Sydney Ndlovu (39), Delight Ndlovu (37) and Diana Moyo for unlawful possession of 175 kilogrammes of mbanje.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.