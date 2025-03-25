Namibia: Namwater Reports Significant Dam Inflows, Boosted National Water Reserves

Namibia's water security has received a boost following notable inflows into several key dams across the country.

A bulletin released by the Namibia Water Corporation (NamWater) on Monday, indicates a positive shift in national water reserves, with major dams experiencing substantial increases in capacity.

"NamWater continues to monitor the situation closely and urges the public to exercise caution around dams, especially those that are spilling or experiencing heavy inflows. While these inflows are a welcome boost to water security, conservation remains crucial to ensure long-term water security," says Namwater spokesperson Lot Ndamanomhata.

Among the most remarkable changes, the Swakoppoort Dam has reached an impressive 101.8% capacity, now holding 64.661 million cubic meters (Mm³), reflecting an increase of 39.342 Mm³ from the previous report.

Similarly, the Hardap Dam has surged to 63.9%, storing 188.194 Mm³ after receiving an inflow of 116.495 Mm³, a boost for one of the country's largest reservoirs.

The Omatako Dam now stands at 61.5%, holding 26.749 Mm³, following an inflow of 15.539 Mm³.

The Von Bach Dam, a critical water source for Windhoek and surrounding areas, has also seen an increase, now at 58.2% capacity with 27.636 Mm³, up by 8.932 Mm³.

Meanwhile, the Otjivero Main Dam experienced a smaller increase to 5.7%, with a current volume of 0.557 Mm³, reflecting an increase of 0.218 Mm³.

Additional inflows have been recorded at several other dams.

The Daan Viljoen Dam now stands at 77.3% capacity, holding 0.332 Mm³ after an increase of 0.293 Mm³.

The Friedenau Dam has reached 56.2%, storing 3.777 Mm³, up by 0.624 Mm³. The Naute Dam, an essential reservoir in the south, is now at 55.8%, containing 46.613 Mm³, an increase of 4.744 Mm³.

The Otjivero Silt Dam has risen to 12.9%, holding 1.007 Mm³ following a gain of 0.810 Mm³, while the Tilda Viljoen Dam now stands at 11% capacity, holding 0.134 Mm³ after receiving 0.134 Mm³.

"Communities are reminded to stay away from overflowing rivers and avoid crossing flooded areas. NamWater will continue to provide updates on dam levels and water availability. Despite these gains, NamWater continues to encourage responsible water usage to ensure sustainable management of the country's water resources. Further monitoring and updates will be provided as the rainy season progresses," says Ndamanomhata.