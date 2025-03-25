Namibia: 'Delays Are Unacceptable' - President

25 March 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has warned her new Cabinet ministers that delayed service delivery will not be accepted.

She said this today during the first Cabinet meeting at State House in Windhoek.

"Delays will not be accepted. There should be no delays. We must hit the ground running to deliver services to the people," she said.

The president revealed that ministers' performance will be measured via a dashboard mechanism, and for the next three months ministers will be evaluated on how they perform to ensure effective service delivery.

She said she appointed ministers based on their capabilities, but will spare no one who is underperforming.

To ensure Namibians receive necessary services, Nandi-Ndaitwah said things would not be 'business as usual'.

The president dismissed concerns about people 'calling in favours' and delaying service delivery, urging ministers not to delay projects and discourage investment in Namibia.

