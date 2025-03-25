Uganda: High Court Sends Eron Kiiza's Back to Kitalya

KAMPALA — The High Court's Criminal Division has set April 4th for a ruling on the bail application of prominent human rights lawyer Eron Kiiza, with Judge Elubu Michael presiding over the matter.

Kiiza, who has been in detention since last year, is seeking bail after being controversially incarcerated by the now-invalidated General Court Martial.

Martha Karua, a fellow lawyer and colleague of Kiiza, addressed the media, expressing concern over his continued imprisonment.

She said the Kenyan Bar is particularly troubled by the situation, emphasizing that the ongoing detention of a lawyer is a matter of significant concern.

"This application is not just about Eron, but a trial for the judiciary," Karua said. "Eron is being held unfairly."

Karua further pointed out the serious implications for the legal profession, saying, "Let the judiciary of Uganda do the right thing. These cases are an indictment on the judiciary of Uganda. They are aware that there is an assault on the Bar, and it should be condemned. Who will stand for the rule of law when the Bar is threatened?"

Anthony Asiimwe, the vice-president of the Uganda Law Society (ULS), also weighed in, calling the detention a deliberate attack on the Bar.

"The president of ULS is on official duty, and the whole of the ULS might not practice over the threats from the state," Asiimwe said.

Kiiza's legal team remains hopeful that the court will grant him bail, citing concerns over the legality of his detention.

The ruling on April 4 is expected to be closely watched, as it could set a precedent for the treatment of legal professionals in similar circumstances.

This is a developing story.