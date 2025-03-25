East Africa: Kabogo Warns of Looming E-Waste Crisis in East Africa

Nairobi — ICT Cabinet Secretary William Kabogo has raised alarm over the growing threat of electronic waste in East Africa, calling for urgent measures to tackle what he termed a ticking environmental time bomb.

Speaking at the opening of the seventh EACO Regional E-Waste Awareness Conference in Nairobi on Monday, Kabogo emphasized the severe risks posed by rising e-waste and the region's slow progress in addressing the issue.

While acknowledging the role of ICTs in driving economic growth and innovation, he noted that they have also significantly contributed to hazardous waste streams.

Kabogo cited the latest Global E-Waste Monitor 2024 report, which reveals that Africa recycles less than one percent of its generated e-waste, highlighting the urgent need for sustainable waste management solutions.

"The statistics are staggering. The fact that Africa has the lowest documented e-waste recycling rate globally should alarm us all," the CS said.

Kenya has made strides through the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) regulations, which compel producers to manage waste generated by their products.

Kabogo said Kenya's example should serve as a template for neighboring countries.

"Kenya is showing the way, but we need the whole region to come on board to make a real impact," Kabogo added.

With projections showing global e-waste will reach 82 billion kilograms by 2030, Kabogo called on stakeholders to act decisively.

The three-day conference at Nairobi's Sarova Panafric Hotel runs until March 26 and will feature panel discussions, exhibitions, and regional strategy sessions on advancing sustainable e-waste management in East Africa.

"E-waste is now a global phenomenon that, if not handled appropriately, can cause harm both to human health and the environment. At CA, we have a keen interest in this matter since we are regulating an industry that is undeniably one of the main generators of e-waste in the country," said Communications Authority of Kenya Chairperson Mary Mungai.