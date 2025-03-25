Uganda: ADRA Uganda Launches the Strength Project to Combat Climate Change in Karamoja, Acholi

Karamoja, one of Uganda's most climate-vulnerable regions, faces rising temperatures, erratic rainfall, and frequent droughts and floods, threatening food security, livelihoods, and natural resources.

In response, ADRA Uganda, in partnership with the Organization for Peace, Relief & Development (OPRD) and Reproductive Health Uganda (RHU), has launched the STRENGTH project.

The initiative, funded by DANIDA (Danish Ministry of Foreign Affairs) with a budget of $4.8 million, will run for two and a half years starting March 2025.

It aims to mitigate and address climate-related loss and damage in Uganda's Karenga and Kaabong districts, as well as parts of South Sudan.

Speaking at the project launch in Kampala, Karina Lynge, Program Director at ADRA Denmark the lead partner emphasized the project's goal of strengthening community-based climate adaptation in Uganda and South Sudan.

She noted that the initiative will focus on minimizing the depletion of natural resources and livelihoods in Kaabong, Karenga, Lamwo, and Kitgum. Other project partners include Welthungerhilfe (WHH) and the Danish Family Planning Association (DFPA).

Benon Babumba, Programs Director at ADRA Uganda, described STRENGTH as a resilience-focused climate change and protection initiative that will complement government efforts in climate adaptation, food security, gender equality, and empowerment.

The project will also support refugees in Palabek settlement and Kitgum using modern agricultural techniques.

"We will assist farmers with market access, farmer field schools, solar-powered irrigation, value addition, and environmental conservation," Babumba said.

George Williams Kiberu, ADRA Uganda's Field Program Manager, added that the project will address climate challenges affecting Uganda and South Sudan using modern methodologies such as farmer field schools and agro-pastoral field schools, in collaboration with FAO Uganda, to mitigate climate-related shocks and improve natural resource management.