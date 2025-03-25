Uganda: Four Men Indicted for Terrorism and Murder in Joan Kagezi's Killing

The International Crimes Division of the High Court in Kampala has confirmed terrorism and murder charges against four men accused of orchestrating the killing of prosecutor Joan Kagezi.

Lady Justice Alice Komuhangi Khaukha confirmed the two charges against the accused individuals: Daniel Kisekka Kiwanuka, John Kibuuka (also known as Musa), John Masajjage (also known as Brian Mubiru, Badru, and Chongo), and Nasur Abdalla Mugonole.

They face charges of terrorism, contrary to Section 6 (1)(a) and (2)(b) of the Anti-Terrorism Act 2002, and murder, in violation of Sections 188 and 189 of the Penal Code Act.

The accused underwent a pre-trial to determine whether there was enough evidence to substantiate the charges.

On Monday, Justice Khaukha ruled that the prosecution had provided sufficient evidence to believe the quartet's involvement in the crimes.

"The death of Assistant DPP Joan Namazzi Kagezi is not contested. It is also not contested that the death was unlawful and caused with malice aforethought," Justice Khaukha stated.

"This therefore means that murder as an ingredient of the offence of terrorism is not contested."

The judge added that evidence from eyewitnesses and post-mortem reports confirmed that Kagezi died from gunshot wounds, proving the charge of murder as part of the broader terrorism offense.

Assistant DPP Thomas Jatiko, representing the prosecution, argued that Kagezi's murder was a deliberate act of terrorism.

He explained that the crime was intended to intimidate the government and public, citing her prominent role as a senior prosecutor handling high-profile cases.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Jatiko also noted the public nature of the murder and its violent execution, which he said was designed to instill fear among the public, particularly those involved in similar prosecutions or investigations.

He emphasized that the murder was intended to disrupt the government's efforts and prevent further legal actions.

Justice Khaukha concurred with the prosecution's stance, stating that the brutal murder of a senior government official in broad daylight was clearly intended to send a message to the government and create public fear.

"The attack also created a lot of fear in the public. Therefore, it is my finding that the evidence disclosed by the prosecution is sufficient to prove this ingredient to the required standard," she ruled.

The judge also affirmed that there was enough evidence to directly link the four accused individuals to the crime.

"Having considered all the evidence disclosed by the prosecution, I find that there is sufficient evidence to establish substantial grounds to believe that each of the accused persons committed each of the crimes they are charged with," Justice Khaukha stated.

The four accused individuals will now face trial on the confirmed charges of terrorism and murder.