Namibia: 13 Schools to Be Electrified in Oshikoto

Omuthiya — National power utility NamPower is in the process of electrifying 13 schools in the Oshikoto region, with completion set for 31 March 2026.

Oshikoto Regional Council economist, Tobias Shipatuleni during the regional development coordination committee meeting in Omuthiya last week, said the electrification is done by Multi Solutions CC and the site was handed over on 21 February 2024.

Six schools are in the Okankolo constituency, five in the Nehale Lyampingana constituency and two in the Eengodi constituency.

Shipatuleni added that nearby growth points at the 13 schools such as cuca shops, churches and clinics will also be electrified.

He said the project is funded by NamPower for a total amount of N$32 million.

"A total of N$1.5 million was allocated for the construction of electrical services in Oshivelo settlement and the project is currently at 40% completion," he updated.

Shipatuleni further said the Oshikoto Regional Council allocated N$1 million for electrification at Oshamba in the Oniipa constituency.

"The project is completed and commissioned and the council is sourcing additional funds of

N$ 148 272 for streetlights," he added.

The council also awarded N$3.2 million for the construction of 180 toilets in 10 constituencies to improve rural sanitation.

"The Tsumeb constituency is the only one that is not awarded because this project was targeting deep rural areas," he added.

The regional council allocated N$560 000 to seven people for the construction of Build Together houses at Oshivelo.

It also allocated N$700 000 to O.Tech Investment CC to construct an open market at Oshivelo settlement.

"A total of N$1.5 million was awarded to contractor PMPH, by the regional council to construct water and sewer reticulation services in Onyuulaye settlement," Shipatuleni added. -Nampa