Zimbabwe: Highlanders Wrap Up Beitbridge Camp

Highlanders FC concluded their week-long training camp in Beitbridge with back-to-back friendly wins, thrashing Bishopstone 8-0 before edging Dulibadzimu 2-1.

Nigel Banda, Tendai Muvuti, and Nqobile Ndlovu each scored twice against Bishopstone, while Never Rauzhi and Gillian Nyathi also got on the scoresheet.

Brighton "MaNinja" Ncube netted a brace in the narrow victory over Dulivhadzimu.

Captain Ariel Sibanda said the camp helped address issues from the first three games of the season, where Bosso earned four points but dropped valuable results due to individual errors - particularly from goalkeeper Raphael Pitisi.

"This camp was about bonding and fixing our mistakes. We're working hard and looking forward to our next games. The international break is a blessing in disguise," Sibanda said.

Although he hasn't featured this season, with Pitisi and Reward Muza ahead of him, Sibanda's experience remains crucial for the younger goalkeepers.

He recently signed a two-year extension and was honoured with a Ford Ranger for his 16 years of service.

Driven by the desire to help Highlanders claim their first league title since 2006, Sibanda believes his leadership can be instrumental.

"We're in good spirits. I thank the executive for making this camp possible. We're ready to push for the title," he said. - @innocentskizoe.