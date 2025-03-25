Zimbabwe: Schools Spotlight Talent in National Gala

The Herentals Group of Schools continues to lead in grassroots sports development, bringing together 41 primary school centres from across Zimbabwe for a national athletics and soccer gala held at the National Sports Stadium's B Arena.

The event featured a mix of track and field events, including high jump, and soccer tournaments for under-11 and under-13 boys and girls.

Owned by Professor Innocent Benza, Herentals runs several academies and top-flight teams in both men and women's leagues.

According to regional manager Zeb Muronzi, the gala reflects the institution's philosophy of nurturing both academic and sporting talent.

"We don't just focus on academics. We're committed to talent identification and nurturing. We invited kids from all over the country, even remote areas, to showcase their abilities," he said.

Exceptional performers will be drafted into Herentals academies, which are present in most of the schools under the group.

"Coaches from our Premier League and Division One teams were here scouting. We believe in developing talent, not just identifying it," Muronzi added.

Student coach Darlington Mahute emphasised the school's dual focus on education and sport:

"Sport is a major priority. We give kids the opportunity to grow. Many have gone on to play at the highest level.

"We want to see even more of our students succeed in both school and sport."