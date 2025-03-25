Zimbabwe: Schools Spotlight Talent in National Gala

24 March 2025
The Herald (Harare)
By Curtworth Masango

The Herentals Group of Schools continues to lead in grassroots sports development, bringing together 41 primary school centres from across Zimbabwe for a national athletics and soccer gala held at the National Sports Stadium's B Arena.

The event featured a mix of track and field events, including high jump, and soccer tournaments for under-11 and under-13 boys and girls.

Owned by Professor Innocent Benza, Herentals runs several academies and top-flight teams in both men and women's leagues.

According to regional manager Zeb Muronzi, the gala reflects the institution's philosophy of nurturing both academic and sporting talent.

"We don't just focus on academics. We're committed to talent identification and nurturing. We invited kids from all over the country, even remote areas, to showcase their abilities," he said.

Exceptional performers will be drafted into Herentals academies, which are present in most of the schools under the group.

"Coaches from our Premier League and Division One teams were here scouting. We believe in developing talent, not just identifying it," Muronzi added.

Student coach Darlington Mahute emphasised the school's dual focus on education and sport:

"Sport is a major priority. We give kids the opportunity to grow. Many have gone on to play at the highest level.

"We want to see even more of our students succeed in both school and sport."

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.