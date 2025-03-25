Zimbabwe: OM Zim Launches 5th Edition of the Value Creation Challenge

The Eight2Five Innovation Hub, powered by Old Mutual Zimbabwe, has launched the 5th edition of its renowned and award-winning Value Creation Challenge (VCC).

This year, the initiative aims to cast a wider net and will see the Eight2Five Innovation Hub team, embarking on a nationwide tour to onboard and educate startups and businesses led by youths, women, and persons with disabilities about the opportunities presented by the programme.

This year's challenge has grown significantly with the addition of new partners.

The British Council and the British Embassy, who have been partners since the programme's inception, are now joined by the Zimbabwe Agricultural Development Trust (ZADT), SNV, Delta Corporation, the Swiss Embassy, and the Embassy of Sweden.

These collaborations have enhanced the programme's reach and impact, providing participants with more resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities.

The tour will ensure that young entrepreneurs from various regions are aware of and can take advantage of the support offered by the Value Creation Challenge.

Last year, approximately 646 youths participated in the challenge. VCC5 aims to build on this momentum, solidifying its role as a pivotal part of Zimbabwe's entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Efforts are being made to ensure that all corners of Zimbabwe are aware of the challenge, providing equal opportunities for youths to apply.

The countrywide tour began in Kadoma on Monday, March 17, and will conclude in Lupane in May.

During the workshops, participants will receive assistance with registration and submitting quality applications.

They will also benefit from business training designed to equip them with practical tools for implementation in their businesses. Additionally, participants will be made aware of the immense potential for entrepreneurship to reshape the economic landscape, paving the way for a brighter, more sustainable future for themselves and the country.

The Value Creation Challenge recognizes that entrepreneurship is key to driving economic growth through investment in the capacitation of youths' creative ideas, business development, and job creation.

Organisers have publicly stated that VCC5 will not only celebrate the innovative spirit of Zimbabwe's young entrepreneurs but also serve as a catalyst for economic growth and transformation.

"By empowering emerging businesses with essential resources, mentorship, and funding, VCC5 will foster a new generation of leaders poised to tackle the country's challenges head-on," said Lillian Mbayiwa, Old Mutual Zimbabwe's head of group marketing, public affairs, and sustainability.

Since its inception, the Value Creation Challenge has focused on enhancing participants' business acumen and refining their strategies through expert mentorship, bespoke training, and invaluable resources.

It has also facilitated networking opportunities, connecting entrepreneurs with industry luminaries, potential investors, and collaborative partners.

Mbayiwa highlighted that the Value Creation Challenge is built on four key pillars: Innovative Technology, Creative Industries, Emerging Industries, and Sustainability.

Each pillar is designed to promote growth and provide entrepreneurs with essential resources and support.

As Zimbabwe's largest integrated financial conglomerate, Old Mutual has made entrepreneurship a cornerstone of its responsible business strategy, with sustainable transformation at the heart of its operations.