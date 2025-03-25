Zimbabwe: Remarkable Rise of Lewis-Skelly

In October, Myles Lewis — Skelly was starting for Arsenal's Under-21s against MK Dons in the EFL Trophy. Less than six months later, he is an England goalscorer.

The Gunners full-back continued his remarkable rise with the first goal of the Thomas Tuchel era in a 2-0 win over Albania at Wembley.

Aged 18 years and 179 days, Lewis-Skelly became the youngest player in history to score on his senior England debut when he netted from Jude Bellingham's precise 20th-minute through ball.

When Lewis-Skelly was interviewed on the pitch immediately after Friday's match, he admitted he was "lost for words" as he tried to take it all in.

His Arsenal team-mate Declan Rice did the talking for him.

"He is fearless," Rice told ITV. "He does everything right off the pitch and he is only 18.

"I knew he was going to play like that tonight because of the confidence he has.

"He has kept his feet on the ground and it is only the start for him."

New England boss Tuchel described Lewis-Skelly as an "amazing player" and "amazing personality" when asked about his display.

"He was amazing in camp," said the German. "He is full of confidence and very full of humour and such an open and mature character.

"Everything you see on the pitch you see off the pitch. He was straight away part of the group, it's very impressive. He does it with a natural confidence and this is how he plays football.

"It was a great performance and full of courage, full of quality and even more so that he could be with his little run behind the line and be decisive in this game for us."

Former England defender Matt Upson, watching the game for BBC Radio 5 Live, said the youngster, who was awarded player of the match, had a "brilliant evening".

"I think he was absolutely superb," Upson said. "To manage and handle that occasion in the manner he did, with the very limited senior football he has had, really speaks volumes about how good a player he is and how far he can go."

It has been quite the season for Lewis-Skelly, who has played more games than even he might have been expecting after impressing on Arsenal's pre-season US tour.

After making his debut against Manchester City in September, Lewis-Skelly has played 26 matches for Mikel Arteta's side, with another academy graduate, Ethan Nwaneri, also featuring regularly.

Former Arsenal, Chelsea and England left-back Ashley Cole told BBC Sport earlier this week: "(Lewis-Skelly has) burst on to the scene in the last year and a half. He's just got to keep playing well for Arsenal and in the senior team with England.

"But what I would say is you've got be careful with these young players - they're special and they're precious and you have to take your time sometimes."

Despite the rapid rise, it hasn't all been plain sailing for the young full-back.

He has twice been sent off - in the win over Wolves in January and the home defeat by West Ham in February - although the first of those red cards was later rescinded on appeal.

Former Arsenal centre-back Per Mertesacker is now the club's academy manager and has known Lewis-Skelly since he was part of the under-12 squad, having first joined the Gunners aged nine.

The Islington-born youngster's rise is even more impressive when you consider left-back is not even his natural position.

He came through the academy as a central midfielder - but has gone from strength to strength in an 'inverted' full-back role.

"I don't think there's a particular moment where you see that he would have a good chance to make it to the first team," said Mertesacker earlier this year.

"I knew Myles from when he was an under-12 and going to youth tournaments with all the ups and downs. Sometimes you win and everyone is excited - and sometimes you lose and you start crying.

"It's just about understanding where everyone is on their journey.

"With Myles, whatever challenges we put in front of him he seems to be really comfortable and ready.

"That's probably for me his main trait. If you can stay as cool as possible in those challenging moments then you have a good chance to get an opportunity."

Lewis-Skelly's mum Marcia Lewis knows better than most the jeopardy involved in a young player's early career.

She runs a platform called NO.1 Fan Club, that provides a support network for parents navigating youth football and helps show alternative pathways in the industry for those who don't quite make it.

Speaking to BBC Sport last September, Lewis said about her son: "He is not an Arsenal first-team player, he is an academy player, he has not 'made it'.

"He backs himself, we back him, but the realities are what they are . . . he is competing with multi-million pound players all over the world."

Mertesacker said "unconditional" support and a "really good foundation from home" have been vital to Lewis-Skelly's rise.

"It's not always an upward curve, for anyone. When it comes to the first team and the challenges that are there and the opportunities, it's not easy." -BBC.