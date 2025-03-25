Zimbabwe: Celebrating Zim@45 - Embracing Devolution for Inclusive Growth

Innocent Mujeri, Herald Correspondent

This year, Zimbabwe proudly celebrates its 45th Independence Day under the resonant theme "Zim@45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030."

At its heart, this theme embodies not just a commitment, but a strategic pathway for Zimbabwe's future.

The selection of Gokwe, Midlands as the host for this historic celebration signals a powerful step in actualising the spirit of devolution and inclusive development championed by the Second Republic.

Zimbabwe's journey towards Vision 2030; a prosperous, upper-middle-income economy, depends significantly on inclusive growth and balanced regional development.

Devolution, therefore, emerges not only as a policy directive, but as a practical necessity for national unity and socio-economic equity.

By explicitly centring this year's independence theme around devolution, the Government reiterates its determination to empower local communities by bringing governance, resources and decision-making closer to the people.

It acknowledges that genuine development must begin at the grassroots, reflecting the priorities, aspirations and potential unique to each province.

The choice of the Midlands Province, specifically Gokwe North at the Nembudziya Growth Point Open Ground Venue, for hosting the celebrations is especially commendable.

Historically, national events and commemorations had been confined to major urban areas, often leaving rural regions on the periphery.

However, by deliberately rotating the location of these events, the Second Republic demonstrates its earnestness in spreading developmental initiatives across all provinces.

The rotation policy ensures that no region feels marginalised or disconnected from the nation's significant historical milestones.

It is a powerful gesture that underscores equity, inclusion and national cohesion.

The anticipated attendance of over 60 000 Zimbabweans in Gokwe underscores the eagerness of communities traditionally considered remote or under-served to actively participate in national celebrations.

This also opens an essential avenue for local economies, injecting substantial resources and spotlighting local products, culture and tourism potential.

Hosting such a national event in Gokwe amplifies local voices and showcases untapped potential, offering these communities a national platform to highlight their contributions and developmental challenges directly to the nation's leadership.

In past celebrations held in Harare, Bulawayo, or other urban centres, rural provinces often experienced indirect benefits or were overlooked entirely.

The strategic decision to host Independence Day celebrations in Gokwe this year, therefore, actively reverses this trend, practically demonstrating the Government's dedication to development through active decentralisation.

It is a recognition of the rural majority, affirming that their role in nation-building is invaluable and deserving of direct acknowledgement.

Moreover, by bringing national celebrations closer to the people, Government fosters a sense of ownership and belonging among local communities.

The people of Gokwe, previously accustomed to watching national events unfold from afar, now have a front-row seat in celebrating Zimbabwe's freedom, sovereignty and aspirations.

Such experiences are vital in solidifying national identity, fostering patriotism, and nurturing an inclusive civic culture.

The theme "Zim@45: Devolve and Develop Together Towards Vision 2030" serves as a powerful rallying cry, inspiring not only Government officials but every Zimbabwean to unite in the collective pursuit of progress and development.

It encapsulates the ideals of collective progress, participatory governance, and balanced economic growth.

It invites active participation and accountability from leaders at all governance levels and, importantly, empowers citizens to actively engage in decision-making processes that directly affect their lives.

Devolution is transformative; it strengthens local governance structures, empowers communities, and ensures fairer distribution of resources.

Devolution mitigates the historical challenge of uneven development, which has contributed significantly to rural-urban migration, urban overcrowding and neglected rural infrastructure.

By devolving governance, Zimbabwe can tackle infrastructural deficits, improve public service delivery, and enhance accountability at local government levels.

This approach is key to unlocking sustainable economic growth, reducing poverty, and achieving the broader aims of Vision 2030.

Furthermore, by celebrating national milestones across different provinces each year, Zimbabwe achieves a powerful symbolic demonstration of unity in diversity.

Each province brings to the fore its unique historical narratives, cultural traditions, and economic potential.

Such celebrations become more than mere commemorations; they are opportunities for intercultural exchange, dialogue, and mutual understanding among diverse communities.

Therefore, as Zimbabwe commemorates 45 years of independence, citizens across the nation should fully embrace and support the strategic imperative embedded in this year's theme.

The event in Gokwe must not merely be a momentary celebration, but serve as a lasting reminder and benchmark for development and meaningful inclusion.

Leaders at national and provincial levels must recommit to the spirit and letter of devolution, ensuring that policy declarations translate effectively into transformative impacts on ordinary citizens' lives.

The 45th Independence Day theme profoundly encapsulates the spirit of Zimbabwe's developmental aspirations.

Hosting the event in Gokwe North signals a powerful commitment to inclusive national growth.

Zimbabweans across all provinces must seize this moment to renew their commitment to nation-building, equitable development, and the realisation of Vision 2030.

This year's celebrations promise not only reflection on the nation's proud past, but also a vigorous, united step toward a brighter, more equitable future.