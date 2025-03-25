Zimbabwe: Proposal to Deny Drug Dealers Bail

IN a decisive effort to combat drug peddling, Police Commissioner-General Stephen Mutamba has proposed that individuals arrested for drug-related offences should not be granted bail until their cases are resolved.

The measure seeks to address the growing concern of drug abuse, reflecting a commitment to public safety and community health.

Comm-Gen Mutamba said this at the 17th Commissioner-General of Police's Merit Awards ceremony in Harare last Friday.

He called upon the public to report anyone involved in drug use or trafficking, emphasising the vital role of community participation in addressing the scourge.

Comm-Gen Mutamba acknowledged the collaborative efforts of various stakeholders in the education sector, including the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, local authorities, and school development committees.

He expressed gratitude for their contributions to enhancing educational outcomes, underscoring that their support is crucial for building a better Zimbabwe.

"Your role in this journey cannot be overstated.

"Your encouragement and belief in your children have been pivotal to their success," he said, highlighting the importance of parental involvement in education.

The police chief also stressed the moral responsibility of schools to promote values and discourage substance abuse among students. He warned that failure to address these issues could lead to wasted educational efforts.

"Tomorrow's teachers will commiserate with a heavy heart seeing the fruit of their labour going to waste," Comm-Gen Mutamba said.

He outlined the purpose of the ZRP Schools Merit Awards, which celebrate the excellence and dedication of students and educators.

He expressed pride in the remarkable performance of schools in national examinations and co-curricular activities, noting that these achievements reflect the commitment and professionalism within the education sector.

There were impressive statistics from 2024, where 98,53 percent of Grade 7 candidates passed their exams, exceeding both the ZRP target of 80 percent and the national pass rate of 49,01 percent set by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (ZIMSEC).

ZRP High School also achieved outstanding results, with 100 percent and 98,79 percent pass rates at Ordinary and Advanced levels, respectively.

Further, Comm-Gen Mutamba reiterated the need for transparency and accountability in educational practices.

He cautioned against illegal practices, such as staff members imposing unnecessary extra charges on parents for lessons.

"Such acts are not only immoral but illegal," Comm-Gen Mutamba said.

The event was attended by notable figures, including Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development Dr Polite Kambamura, Deputy Commissioners General Mind Elliot Ngirandi and Lorraine Chipato, along with senior police officers.