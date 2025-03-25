Zimbabwe: Nyarota Death Plunges Media Fraternity Into Mourning

Peter Matika, Bulawayo Bureau

THE media fraternity has been plunged into mourning following the death of veteran journalist and former Chronicle Editor, Geoffrey Nyarota, on Saturday.

He was 74.

Nyarota, who was famous for exposing the Willowgate vehicle scandal involving Cabinet ministers and top Government officials in 1989, succumbed to colon cancer in Mutare.

Members of the fraternity have described him as a fearless journalist who dedicated his life to informing and educating the public.

Serving and retired journalists yesterday said Nyarota was one of the founding and most iconic members of the post-independence journalism profession in Zimbabwe who left behind a lifetime legacy and inspired many.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary, Mr Nick Mangwana, described Nyarota's death as a loss to the media fraternity.

"Saddened by the loss of Zimbabwean media giant Geoff Nyarota. As a pioneering editor, he left an indelible mark on the country's journalism landscape.

"His contributions to investigative journalism and robust public discourse will be remembered," he said.

Former Deputy Minister of Information, Media and Broadcasting Services, Cde Kindness Paradza, said Nyarota was a fearless journalist who was very supportive of the profession.

"In Geoff Nyarota we have lost one of Zimbabwe's fearless post-independence journalists who mentored most of our young men and women running our various media outlets today. He was one of the finest journalists to emerge in independent Zimbabwe, resulting in him winning local and international media freedom awards.

"The journalism fraternity would also like to thank Mr Wicknell Chivayo for assisting the late Nyarota with US$15 000 last December which was meant to cover his medical expenses as his condition needed specialist treatment in either Zambia or India. We are very grateful for that."

Chronicle Editor, Lawson Mabhena, described Nyarota as a legendary figure who was always willing to share his knowledge.

"As the current Editor of The Chronicle, I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Geoffrey Nyarota, a legendary figure in Zimbabwean journalism," he said.

"Geoffrey's tireless dedication to truth, justice, and press freedom inspired generations of journalists, including myself. Geoff was always willing to share his wisdom with others, hence his death leaves a huge void in the body of journalism intellect," said Mabhena.

Chronicle managing and production editor, Isaac Waniwa, said the late Nyarota mentored many journalists.

"He did not hesitate to throw a reporter into the deep end. This enabled us who worked under him straight from college to quickly grasp and appreciate the demands of the profession," said Waniwa.

Itai Musengeyi, a former Editor of the Chronicle, said Nyarota was among the crop of editors who took over the running of the country's publications in the early years of independence and laid the path for future generations.

"His accomplishments and legacy in journalism need no amplification as they are towering and leave an indelible imprint on the Zimbabwean media," he said.

"Nyarota was a fountain of wisdom and knowledge, always willing to share his experience with young journalists and editors. He indeed was an inspiration to many a journalist and editor. His demise is a sad loss to his family and the journalism fraternity," said Musengeyi.

Another former Chronicle editor, Mduduzi Mathuthu, said Nyarota had an eye for talent.

"Geoff was my first employer, and he is for that reason a big part of my journalism career. What he had, apart from all the other praise he will deservedly get, was a keen eye for talent," said Mathuthu.

"The news team he assembled at The Daily News was a fearsome bunch. That ability, and his mastery of the front page -- the stories to sell the paper on the street -- were key ingredients to the legend of Geoff Nyarota," he added.

The Zimbabwe Union of Journalists (ZUJ) also poured its grief, stating that Nyarota's legacy has left an indelible mark on the nation's media.

"Mr Nyarota's contributions, as editor at The Chronicle, as the founding editor of the Daily News, as chairperson of the Information Media Panel of Inquiry (IMPI), and as an author stand as testaments to his dedication to the principles of journalism and his unwavering commitment to informing the public and growth of the sector.

"His work exemplified the power of journalism to shape narratives and hold power to account," said ZUJ secretary general, Mr Perfect Hlongwane.

ZUJ president George Maponga weighed in saying: "As the Zimbabwe Union of Journalists, we join the rest of the media fraternity and the nation at large in mourning Mr Geoff Nyarota.

"Nyarota's name is synonymous with investigative journalism in Zimbabwe. The journalism toad tree has fallen."

More journalists took to social media to mourn the fraternity's fallen giant and reflected on his legacy, emphasising their commitment to carrying forward his vision of journalism rooted in integrity and empathy.

Nyarota was born in 1951 and started as a teacher before joining The Rhodesian Herald as a trainee in 1978.

He was promoted to editor of Manica Post in Mutare, before being appointed editor of The Chronicle in 1983.

In 1989, Nyarota came to national prominence after exposing the Willowgate scandal.

Nyarota battled with cancer and members of the fraternity launched an initiative to raise funds to cover his ongoing treatment.

He is survived by his wife, Ursula, and three children.