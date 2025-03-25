Africa: Crunch Time in World Cup Qualifiers

AFRICA'S 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign hit matchday six this weekend, with key results and heavyweight clashes shaping the road to the United States, Mexico and Canada.
Aubameyang double fires Gabon top
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rolled back the years with a brace in Gabon's 2-1 away win over Kenya in Nairobi on Sunday. The result sends Gabon to 15 points in Group F, two clear of Cote d'Ivoire, who host Gambia on Monday.
Elsewhere, Eswatini and Mauritius shared six goals in a thrilling 3-3 draw in neutral South Africa, though neither side remains in the qualification race.
Group G showdown looms
Tuesday's standout tie sees Algeria host Mozambique in a top-of-the-table Group G battle. Both teams claimed 3-1 wins last week to set up a two-horse race for the lone qualification slot.
"Qualifying for the World Cup is a dream. We'll fight with humility," said Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde.
Botswana host Somalia and Uganda face Guinea in the group's other fixtures.
South Africa, Nigeria
eye Group C lead
Benin face Group C leaders South Africa in Abidjan on Tuesday, while Nigeria - still in the mix - must beat Zimbabwe in Uyo to stay in the hunt. Rwanda and Lesotho also meet in Kigali.
Cape Verde, Cameroon
in Group D race
Group D leaders Cape Verde travel to Angola aiming to stay ahead of Cameroon, who host Libya in Yaounde.
Ghana flying in Group I
Ghana thumped Chad 5-0 last weekend and lead a tightly contested Group I. They face Madagascar on Monday, while CAR tackle Mali and Comoros play Chad - all in Morocco.
Egypt, Morocco within reach
Egypt can edge closer to qualification from Group A with a home win over Sierra Leone on Tuesday. The Pharaohs lead their group and remain unbeaten.
Morocco close out matchday six against Tanzania in Oujda. A win could all but confirm their spot, pending CAF's ruling on suspended Congo
Matchday 6 Fixtures (CAT)
Monday 24 March: Namibia v Equatorial Guinea (3pm), Guinea-Bissau v Burkina Faso (6pm), Liberia v Sao Tome (6pm), CAR v Mali, Cote 'Ivoire, Coast v Gambia , Madagascar v Ghana, Ethiopia v Djibouti, Tunisia v Malawi
Tuesday 25 March: Botswana v Somalia (3pm), Benin v South Africa (6pm), Nigeria v Zimbabwe (6pm) , Rwanda v Lesotho (6pm), Angola v Cape Verde, Uganda v Guinea, Egypt v Sierra Leone, Sudan v South Sudan, Cameroon v Libya, Burundi v Seychelles, Mauritania v DR Congo, Senegal v Togo, Algeria v Mozambique, Comoros v Chad, Morocco v Tanzania.