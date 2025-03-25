Africa: Crunch Time in World Cup Qualifiers

AFRICA'S 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign hit matchday six this weekend, with key results and heavyweight clashes shaping the road to the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Aubameyang double fires Gabon top

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang rolled back the years with a brace in Gabon's 2-1 away win over Kenya in Nairobi on Sunday. The result sends Gabon to 15 points in Group F, two clear of Cote d'Ivoire, who host Gambia on Monday.

Elsewhere, Eswatini and Mauritius shared six goals in a thrilling 3-3 draw in neutral South Africa, though neither side remains in the qualification race.

Group G showdown looms

Tuesday's standout tie sees Algeria host Mozambique in a top-of-the-table Group G battle. Both teams claimed 3-1 wins last week to set up a two-horse race for the lone qualification slot.

"Qualifying for the World Cup is a dream. We'll fight with humility," said Mozambique coach Chiquinho Conde.

Botswana host Somalia and Uganda face Guinea in the group's other fixtures.

South Africa, Nigeria

eye Group C lead

Benin face Group C leaders South Africa in Abidjan on Tuesday, while Nigeria - still in the mix - must beat Zimbabwe in Uyo to stay in the hunt. Rwanda and Lesotho also meet in Kigali.

Cape Verde, Cameroon

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines World Cup Africa Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

in Group D race

Group D leaders Cape Verde travel to Angola aiming to stay ahead of Cameroon, who host Libya in Yaounde.

Ghana flying in Group I

Ghana thumped Chad 5-0 last weekend and lead a tightly contested Group I. They face Madagascar on Monday, while CAR tackle Mali and Comoros play Chad - all in Morocco.

Egypt, Morocco within reach

Egypt can edge closer to qualification from Group A with a home win over Sierra Leone on Tuesday. The Pharaohs lead their group and remain unbeaten.

Morocco close out matchday six against Tanzania in Oujda. A win could all but confirm their spot, pending CAF's ruling on suspended Congo

Matchday 6 Fixtures (CAT)

Monday 24 March: Namibia v Equatorial Guinea (3pm), Guinea-Bissau v Burkina Faso (6pm), Liberia v Sao Tome (6pm), CAR v Mali, Cote 'Ivoire, Coast v Gambia , Madagascar v Ghana, Ethiopia v Djibouti, Tunisia v Malawi

Tuesday 25 March: Botswana v Somalia (3pm), Benin v South Africa (6pm), Nigeria v Zimbabwe (6pm) , Rwanda v Lesotho (6pm), Angola v Cape Verde, Uganda v Guinea, Egypt v Sierra Leone, Sudan v South Sudan, Cameroon v Libya, Burundi v Seychelles, Mauritania v DR Congo, Senegal v Togo, Algeria v Mozambique, Comoros v Chad, Morocco v Tanzania.